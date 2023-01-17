Georgia vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 17 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Georgia Bulldogs (13-4) will visit the Kentucky Wildcats (11-6) on Tuesday night.

Georgia has been a pleasant surprise this season, sitting at 3-1 in conference play to start the year with wins over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Auburn. Considering Coach Cal's standards, UK is underperforming, but they avenged a horrible home loss to South Carolina with a massive win over (#5) Tennessee on the road.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Georgia Bulldogs +10.5 o134.5 +475 Kentucky Wildcats -10.5 u134.5 -650

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats Match Details

Fixture: Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Rupp Arena

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Georgia Bulldogs own a 1.01 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 174th in the nation. Kentucky has the 34th-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.94. Georgia does poorly or average in all key stats, but with the free throw rate (FTR) metric, where they are 47th in the country. Conversely, the Wildcats are 90th in defensive FTR.

The Bulldogs own high-frequency numbers in catch & shoot three-point, finishing at the rim, isolation, P&R ball screen, post-up, and transition shot types. However, they are hit or miss with efficiency with all those shot types. For example, they are in the top 140 in catch & shoot three-pointers and post-up but are 299th in the screen game. Conversely, the Wildcats are in the top 100 in all those categories except in catch & shoot three-pointers and transition, where they are outside the top 200.

The Wildcats have a 1.14 AdjOFF SQ, the 23rd-best mark in the country. Georgia has posted a 0.97 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 87th in the country. The Wildcats are in the top 80 in spacing and shot-making. The Bulldogs are in the bottom 200 with both those key categories.

UK is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: catch & shoot three-pointers, cut, midrange, off-screen, P&R ball screen, post-up, and transition. Conversely, Georgia is in the top 115 in defending all those shot types except in catch & shoot three-pointers and midrange, where they own an SQ PPP outside the top 200.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Prediction

Usually, I advise fading a team fresh off a huge win, but UK needed that win over Tennessee badly, which could be what this team needed to jump-start their 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, Georgia has hung tight with almost everyone on their schedule, with wins over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, and Notre Dame. I don't doubt they can hang with the Wildcats for over 40 minutes, but Rupp Arena should have a crazy atmosphere tonight, giving the Cats the advantage in the first half.

Prediction: Kentucky -6.5 1H (-110)

