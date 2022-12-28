Georgia vs Rider Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 28 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Rider Broncs at the Stegeman Coliseum in the NCAA on Wednesday (December 28).

The Bulldogs are off to a great 9-3 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're eighth in the Southeastern Conference and on a two-game winning streak. They're coming off a 72-65 win against the Chattanooga Mocs (72-65) in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Rider Broncs, who are 5-5 on the season, are second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. They beat the Marist Red Foxes 77-71 in their last outing.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Rider Broncs: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Georgia Bulldogs -550 -10.5 (-110) O 136.5 (-110) Rider Broncs +425 +10.5 (-110) U 136.5 (-110)

The Bulldogs started the season on a positive note with nine wins and only three losses. They suffered losses against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (81-71), UAB Blazers (87-73), and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (79-77). Their home record is a solid 7-0.

The team is just around the average mark on offense, averaging 70.8 points per game, which ranks 214th, while conceding just 63.3 points per outing, which ranks 54th in the nation.

The Broncs, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to the season with five wins and as many losses. Their wins came against the College of New Jersey Lions (87-50), Monmouth Hawks (88-62), Mount St Mary's Mountaineers (88-65), Stonehill College Skyhawks (78-67), and Marist Red Foxes (77-71).

The team is averaging a decent 72.1 points per game, while conceding 68.5 points per outing.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Rider Broncs: Match Details

Fixture: Rider Broncs @ Georgia Bulldogs

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28; 07:00 pm ET

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia

Bulldogs vs Broncs: Prediction

The Bulldogs are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. They're also 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games.

In terms of their current form and the conference they come from, they have a distinct advantage. There have been no recent meetings between the two teams, but Rider could have a tough time away from home.

Final Prediction: Bulldogs -10.5 (-110)

