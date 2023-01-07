Giants vs. Eagles Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines and Picks - January 8 | Week 18 | 2022-23 NFL Season

The New York Giants face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in what should be a walkover game for the home team.

The Giants are locked in to the 6 seed, but Philadelphia needs another win to claim the best record in the NFC and have a first-round bye. Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that most New York starters will be sitting. While anything can happen on any given Sunday, it's hard to imagine Philly blowing this easy game when a bye is on the line.

Players taking the field for New York will still be playing tough, as they would all love to be starters; they shouldn't be underestimated. However, there is no reason to think there will be any kind of crazy upset in this one.

Giants vs. Eagles Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Giants +16 (-110) +800 Over 43.5 (-110) Eagles -16 (-110) -1250 Under 43.5 (-110)

Giants vs. Eagles Match Details

Fixture: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date & Time: Sunday, January 7, 2023; 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Giants vs. Eagles Best Picks

It's hard to imagine what the Giants' offense will look like tomorrow. If Philadelphia goes full throttle, they could easily shut out the Giants' second-string squad. However, after running up the score in the first half, Philly will likely bring in their own backups.

Full-game props are dicey in this one, but there are some easy plays on the first-half lines.

New York Under 0.5 Touchdowns in the First Half (-110) & Philadelphia Over 14.5 First Half (-135)

Giants vs. Eagles Prediction

For those wondering why the Giants wouldn't try to stop a division rival from claiming the top spot in the NFC, a win would negatively affect Philadelphia, but it would put the Cowboys -- another division rival -- in first seed. It's a lose-lose situation for New York, and they are better off taking it easy and preparing for Wild Card Weekend.

However, 16 is a massive spread and one of the largest we have seen this year. It's not the most straightforward play, but there is no reason to think the Giants will keep it close to that number.

Philly will run up the score, but even if they score 30 points, the Giants will be lucky to notch ten, making the under a nice added play.

Philadelphia -16 (-110) & Under 43.5 (-110)

