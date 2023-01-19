Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 19 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors (22-22) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 127-118 victory over the Washington Wizards. Their opponents tonight, the Boston Celtics (33-12), are currently riding high on a seven-game winning streak.

The Warriors have had a largely disappointing run considering their success last season. They're 2-4 in their last six games. Point guard Stephen Curry dominated with an impressive 41 points against the Wizards. The Celtics, meanwhile, have enjoyed a trailblazing season thus far and are No.1 in the Eastern Conference.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Warriors @ Celtics

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 07:30 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Injury Report

On the Warriors' front, power/small forward Andre Iguodala is out with a hip injury. Power forward Jonathan Kuminga is out with a foot injury. Power forward/center JaMychal Green is out with a lower leg injury. Center James Wiseman is out with an ankle injury.

On the Celtics' end, power forward Danilo Gallinari is out with a knee injury. Shooting guard Jaylen Brown is questionable due to groin issues.

Player Team Injury Status Andre Iguodala Warriors Hip Out Jonathan Kuminga Warriors Foot Out JaMychal Green Warriors Lower leg Out James Wiseman Warriors Ankle Out Danilo Gallinari Celtics Knee Out Jaylen Brown Celtics Groin Questionable

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Warriors +7 (-110) Ov 236 (-110) +200 Celtics -7 (-110) Un 236 (-110) -250

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Starting 5s

Warriors - PG: Stephen Curry, SG: Klay Thompson, SF: Andrew Wiggins, PF: Draymond Green, C: Kevon Looney

Celtics - PG: Marcus Smart, SG: Derrick White, SF: Jaylen Brown, PF: Jayson Tatum, C: Al Horford

Warriors vs. Celtics Prediction

The Warriors are just 5-17 on the road this season thus far. Both Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole have looked phenomenal on offense lately. The team's main strength has lied in their efficiency in making threes per game.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have remained strong despite key player Jaylen Brown's recent injury woes. The Boston outfit is 17-5 at home this season which bodes well for tonight. It's a return home for the Celtics tonight after back-to-back road game victories over the Charlotte Hornets.

Considering the Warriors' knack for getting the better of the Celtics, including in the finals last season, the Boston outfit will no doubt be itching for payback tonight. Considering their momentum right now, the Celtics should be able to get it done tonight.

Prediction: Celtics -7 (-110)

