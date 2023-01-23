Grambling vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 23| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Grambling State Tigers are off to an 11-7 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, fourth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and are coming off a win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (65-61) in their previous outing. Jonathan Aku scored 13 points and Cam Christon contributed 12 points in the win. They will now take on the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions, who are on a 9-11 start to the season, third in the same conference, and are on a five-game winning streak. The Southern Jaguars defeated them, 62-55, in their last outing. Shaun Doss came up with 23 points to seal a seven-point win for his team. They will now host this game at the H.O. Clemmons Arena on Monday, January 23rd, where they will look to secure their six-game winning streak. The Tigers, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their winning start.

Grambling State Tigers vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Grambling State Tigers -170 -4 (-110) O 134.5 (-110) Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions +145 +4 (-110) U 134.5 (-110)

The State Tigers have had a decent start to the season, where their conference record is 4-2 and their away record is 4-6. The team is just below the average mark in offense, scoring 68.5 points per game, which ranks 261st in the country, along with 34.0 offensive rebounds while conceding 64.1 points per game, which ranks 49th in the country.

The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions are almost in a similar situation to the State Tigers. Their conference record is a little better at 5-2, whereas their home record is a perfect 7-0 at the moment. The team is way below the average mark in offense, scoring 64.9 points per game, along with 32.6 offensive rebounds while conceding 67.6 points per game.

Grambling State Tigers vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions: Match Details

Fixture: Grambling State Tigers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 8:30 a.m. ET

Venue: H.O Clemmons Arena

Grambling State Tigers vs Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions: Prediction

The Golden Lions are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after an against-the-spread win. They are 5-0 against the spread overall in their last five games and 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following a straight win. Grambling has an 8-2 advantage over Arkansas in their last 10 meetings. However, based on current statistics and form, the competition looks very close.

Final Prediction: Arkansas +4 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes