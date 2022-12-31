Harvard vs Princeton Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Harvard Crimson will take on the Princeton Tigers at the Jadwin Gymnasium in the NCAA on Saturday (December 31).

The Crimson are off to a 9-5 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're fourth in the Ivy League and are coming off a 74-73 win against the Maine Black Bears (74-73) in their last outing. Chris Ledlum led the team from the front, scoring a brilliant 27 points.

Meanwhile, the Tigers, who are 9-4 on the season, are third in the conference. They're coming off an 88-70 win against the Kean University Cougars in their previous outing. Ryan Langbord led the scoring charts with 23 points, while Tosan Evbuomwan contributed 12.

Harvard Crimson vs Princeton Tigers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Harvard Crimson +215 +6 (-110) O 135 (-110) Princeton Tigers -260 -6 (-110) U 135 (-110)

Crimson started the season with nine wins and five losses. Their away record is a worrying 2-5. The team has been poor on offense, averaging only 67.2 points per game, which ranks 301st in the nation, whileconceding 64.1 points per outing, which ranks 71st in the country. Their offensive rebounds per game are a solid 35.9, while defensive rebounds are 30.8.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have nine wins and four losses on the season. Their most impressive wins have been against the Army Black Knights (74-66) and Northeastern Huskies (56-54).

The team has been impressive on offense, averaging 76.3 points per game, which ranks 104th in the nation, while conceding only 65 per outing, which ranks 88th in the country. They have a decent 4-0-2 home record.

Harvard Crimson vs Princeton Tigers: Match Details

Fixture: Harvard Crimson @ Princeton Tigers

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31; 01:00 pm ET

Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey

Harvard Crimson vs Princeton Tigers: Prediction

The Tigers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games played on a Saturday. Harvard is tied for five wins apiece with Princeton in their last ten meetings.

There's not a lot between the two teams, as their current form is similar. However, the Tigers' offense is better compared to the Crimson's. Expect a tough game and a close fight.

Final Prediction: Princeton -6 (-110)

