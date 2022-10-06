Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs San Diego State Aztecs Prediction, Picks, and Odds - October 8 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will take on the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday (October 8). The Warriors are placed fourth in the standings and have lost four out of five games this season. They are struggling with both the offense and the defense and will look to change that in this game.

The Aztecs, meanwhile, are last in the standings. They have been very inconsitent this season, having lost three out of five games. Their offense and defense is not in perfect shape and they will look to change that going forward.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs San Diego State Aztecs Odds

TEAMS Spread Over/Under WARRIORS +21.5(-105) o48(-107) AZTECS -21.5(-110) u48(-107)

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs San Diego State Aztecs Match Details

Fixture: Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ San Diego State Aztecs

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 10:30 pm EDT

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs San Diego State Aztecs Key Stats

The Warriors have not played well this season and are less effective when it comes to offense. They have covered 983 passing yards at a completion rate of 52.6 percent. Quarterback Brayden Schager has done well and has covered 659 yards with a 58.3 percent completion rate, improving his average from last season to 6.1 yards per attempt.

While rushing, they need a lot of improvement as their performance has been below average and the team has suffered because of it. The defense has not done its job as they have lost most of the games by a big margin, so that's an area that needs improvement.

The Aztecs have not covered enough yards this season and need to work more on that front. They have a completion rate of just 42.5 percent and have covered only 328 yards in total so far this season with their average being 3.2 passing yards per attempt.

While rushing, they have fared well with 961 rushing yards covered at an average of 5.1 yards per attempt. Running back, Jordan Byrd has covered 285 yards while rushing at an average of 6.8 yards per attempt. Byrd has three touchdowns to his name.

The defense of the team has been very inconsistent like the offense and they need to do a lot better going forward.

TEAMS RUSHING YARDS/GAME RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS WARRIORS 116.6 8 AZTECS 192.2 5

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs San Diego State Aztecs Betting Prediction

The Aztecs are in better shape to win this game as the Warriors are facing injury problems. They have shown that if they play as a team, they can do well. They fare better in the yards covered and possess a serious threat to the Warriors defense and are likely to exploit it to win this game.

Pick :- Take the Aztecs on the spread, -21.5(-110)

