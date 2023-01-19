Hawaii vs UC Irvine Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 19 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are off to a 14-4 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, third in the Big West Conference, and are on a two-game winning streak.

They are coming off a win against the Cal State Northridge Matadors (58-51) in their previous outing, where Noel Coleman, JoVon McClanahanm, and Bernardo Silva scored 14, 13, and 11 points in the win.

The Warriors will now take on the UC Irvine Anteaters, who are 12-6 at the start of the season, fourth in the same conference, and faced a defeat against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (73-65) in their last outing.

Dawson Baker's 17-point effort was not enough to seal a win for his side as other players from the starting lineup failed to make an impact. They will now host this game at the Bren Events Center on Thursday (January 19) where they will look to end their losing start.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs UC Irvine Anteaters: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Hawaii Rainbow Warriors +120 +2.5 (+110) O 133 (-110) UC Irvine Anteaters -140 -2.5 (-110) U 133 (-110)

The Rainbow Warriors have had a positive start to the season. Their conference record is a solid 5-1 whereas the away record is 1-1 at the moment. The team is below the average mark in offense, scoring 68.2 points per game, which ranks 273rd in the nation along with 32.7 offensive rebounds while conceding 60.3 points per game, which ranks 14th in the nation.

The UC Irvine Anteaters are just behind the Rainbow Warriors in the conference. Their conference record is also 5-1 whereas their home record is decent at 5-3. They are impressive on the offensive front, scoring 77.3 points per game, which ranks 63rd in the nation along with 33.7 offensive rebounds while conceding 67.0 points per game, which ranks 119th.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs UC Irvine Anteaters: Match Details

Fixture: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 10:00 p.m ET

Venue: Bren Events Center, Irvine, California

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs UC Irvine Anteaters: Prediction

The Anteaters have a 7-3 advantage over the Rainbow Warriors in their last ten meetings. The two games that were played last year between the two teams ended with one win each.

They are now one spot apart in the standings, however, UC Irvine has a slight advantage over Hawaii as they host the game.

Final Prediction: UC Irvine -2.5 (-110)

