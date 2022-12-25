SMU vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 25| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The SMU Mustangs are off to a 5-7 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, 10th in the American Athletic Conference, and on a two-game winning streak.

The Mustangs are coming off a win against the Utah State Aggies (77-74) in their last outing and will now take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, who are 8-3 at the start of the season. They are second in the Big West Conference and are on a three-game winning streak, where they defeated the Washington State Cougars (62-51) in their previous outing.

The Rainbow Warriors will host this game at the Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday (December 25). The two teams will be looking to extend their winning runs.

SMU Mustangs vs Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under SMU Mustangs +170 +4.5 (-110) O 134.5 (-110) Hawaii Rainbow Warriors -200 -4.5 (-110) U 134.5 (-110)

The Mustangs have struggled to find any momentum so far this season with five wins and seven losses. The wins came against teams like the Texas A&M Commerce Lions (77-60), the Evansville Purple Aces (55-47), the Lamar Cardinals (75-50), the Iona Gaels (85-81), and the Utah State Aggies (77-74).

The team is below par when it comes to scoring, averaging only 69.2 points per game, which ranks 254th in the nation. However, they are conceding way more than what they are scoring, 71.3 points per game, which ranks 245th in the league.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have started the season on a positive note with eight wins and three losses. The losses have come against teams like the Yale Bulldogs (62-59), the Texas A&M Commerce Lions (53-51), and the UNLV Runnin' Rebels (77-62). The team is not good enough when on the offensive front, scoring only 69.8 but defensively they are strong, conceding only 60.5 points per game.

SMU Mustangs vs Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Match Details

Fixture: SMU Mustangs @ Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Date & Time: Sunday, December 25, 08:30 p.m

Venue: Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

SMU Mustangs vs Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Prediction

The Rainbow Warriors are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after a straight win. They are 4-0 against the spread in their last four home games against a team that has a losing record. They are 5-0 against the spread in their last five home games as well.

There have been no recent meetings between the two teams, but looking at their records and their current form, Hawaii has the upper hand over SMU. Their defense is much stronger, which will be a difficult task for the Mustangs.

Final Prediction: Hawaii -4.5 (-110)

