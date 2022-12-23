SMU vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 23| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The SMU Mustangs are off to a disappointing 4-7 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, last in the American Athletic Conference, but are coming off a win against the Iona Gaels (85-81) in their previous outing.

They will take on the Utah State Aggies, who are on a brilliant 10-1 start to the season, third in the Mountain West Conference, and managed a win against the Seattle Redhawks (84-56) in their last outing.

The game will be held at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday (December 23), a neutral venue for both teams. Interestingly, both teams are now looking to continue their winning start and second consecutive win.

SMU Mustangs vs Utah State Aggies: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under SMU Mustangs +700 +13.5 (-110) O 145.5 (-110) Utah State Aggies -1100 -13.5 (-110) U 145.5 (-110)

The Mustangs have made a bad start to the season with only four wins and eight losses. The wins have come against teams like the Texas A&M Commerce Lions (77-60), the Evansville Purple Aces (55-47), the Lamar Cardinals (75-50), and the Iona Gaels (85-81). They now have a tough task to try and win their fifth game of the season. The team is currently 0-2 away from home.

The Mustangs are disappointing on the offensive front, averaging only 68.5 points per game, which ranks 279th in the league. They are conceding more than what they are scoring at 71.1 points, which ranks 243rd.

The Utah State Aggies have started the season with ten wins and only a single loss. They suffered that loss against the Weber State Wildcats (75-72). They now have a chance to get their eleventh win in twelve games. The Aggies are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to scoring, averaging 86.4 points per game, which ranks 6th in the league while conceding 70.8 points.

SMU Mustangs vs Utah State Aggies: Match Details

Fixture: SMU Mustangs @ Utah State Aggies

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

SMU Mustangs vs Utah State Aggies: Prediction

The Aggies' five of their last six games have been over the total mark after an against-the-spread win. Four of their last five games have crossed the total mark following a win with 20 points. Four of their last five games have been over the total line played on a Friday.

There have been no recent meetings between the two teams but it is clear that Utah State has an upper hand over SMU. They are having a much better season and their statistics are much better. Expect an entertaining encounter.

Final Prediction: Over 145.5 (-110)

