Hofstra vs Townson Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 16| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Hofstra Pride are off to a 12-7 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, second in the Colonial Athletic Conference, and are on a four-game winning streak. They are coming off a win against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (86-62) in their previous outing.

Jaquan Carlos, Aaron Estrada, and Tyler Thomas scored 14, 17, and 16 points, respectively, in the win. Warren Williams too came off the bench and contributed 17 points. They will now take on the Townson Tigers, who are 11-7 at the start of the season, fifth in the same conference, and defeated the Monmouth Hawks (68-48) in their last outing.

Ryan Conway led the charts with a 17-point performance in a low-scoring encounter. The Tigers will now host this game at the SECU Arena on Monday (January 16) where they will look to continue their winning run. The Pride, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning streak.

Hofstra Pride vs Townson Tigers: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Hofstra Pride +2.5 (-110) O 134.5 (-110) Townson Tigers -2.5 (-110) U 134.5 (-110)

The Pride have started the season on a positive note. They are second in the conference courtesy of a 5-1 record, only behind Charleston. Their away record is 5-4 at the moment. The team is clearly above the average mark in offense, scoring 74.3 points per game, which ranks 138th in the country along with 30.1 offensive rebounds while conceding 69.6 points per game.

The Townson Tigers are a little behind the Pride and in the mix in the conference. Their conference record is 3-2 whereas the home record stands at 4-2. The team are below par in offense, averaging 68.3 points per game, which ranks 270th in the country along with 33.4 offensive rebounds while conceding 65.6 points per game, which ranks 88th.

Hofstra Pride vs Townson Tigers: Match Details

Fixture: Hofstra Pride @ Townson Tigers

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 12:00 pm ET

Venue: SECU Arena, Townson, Maryland

Hofstra Pride vs Townson Tigers: Prediction

The Pride are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games. They are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games after a straight win of more than 20 points. They have a 7-3 advantage over Townson in their last ten meetings. However, the Tigers have won their last two encounters.

There is not a lot of difference between the two teams at the moment. Expect a close and exciting contest.

Final Prediction: Hofstra +2 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes