Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions August 21, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves close out their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Truist Park.

Last night the Braves earned a win in one of the wildest games of the season. Both starters went six innings and allowed just one run. That 1-1 score carried over to extra innings.

The Astros thought they had the win after scoring two runs in the top of the 10th, but the Braves followed up with two of their own, requiring another inning. Houston found another run in the top of the 11th, but Atlanta found two again in their half of the inning to claim victory.

"Tied up!" - Braves

Pitching in this one are Jose Urquidy for the Astros and Charlie Morton for the Braves.

Urquidy's last win at Truist Park came in Game 5 of the World Series last year. While today's game does not have the same importance, he'd certainly be happy to repeat that performance. He's having a solid season, sporting a record of 11-4 to go along with his 3.69 ERA.

Morton is on an odd streak, pitching a shutout in every other start; four of Morton's last eight starts have been shutouts. It's unfortunate that if he doesn't record a shutout, he's liable to give up 4+ runs.

Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Sunday, August 21, 1:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

"Roiling skies over Truist Park now." - davidnobrien

Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Moneyline Team Totals Over/Under Astros +128 Over 3.5 Runs (-112) Over 8 Runs (-112) Braves -152 Over 4 Runs (-128) Under 8 Runs (-108)

Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Best Pick

Jose Urquidy enters play with 98 Ks.

Neither starter is a lights-out pitcher, and both are culpable of giving up plenty of runs in any situation. However, they are strong in the first inning. Morton has allowed a run in the first three times in his last 10 starts, and Urquidy just once in his previous 10. So the NRFI is an excellent option for bettors.

No Runs in the First Inning (-125)

Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

This game offers a tough call for bettors. Morton's streak isn't likely to continue, but Urquidy has had the Braves' number in the past. So the only thing bettors can count on in this game is runs, except a few of them.

Over 8 Runs (-112)

