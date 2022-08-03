Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros will play host to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon. The Red Sox beat the Astros 2-1 on Tuesday to improve to 53-52. Houston is now 67-38 after losing Tuesday's matchup. Houston has been excellent at home this year, with an impressive 33-17 record at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros currently lead the American League West Division entering Wednesday's matchup by 11 games over the Seattle Mariners.

Rich Hill, who is 4-4 with a 4.20 ERA, will be taking the mound Wednesday for Boston. This Astros offense he'll be matched up with is averaging 3.9 runs per game in their previous seven, which isn't great. The Boston left-hander has been pretty good away from home this year, sporting a 2.84 road ERA this season in nine road starts.

Houston's offense usually doesn't explode for a ton of runs, but they will make pitchers work. Expect the Astros to try and knock out Hill early to get to the underbelly of Boston's bullpen.

Houston will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy for Wednesday's matchup. He is 9-4 with a 3.86 ERA in 19 starts this season and recently the righty has been even better. He's given up just three earned runs in his previous 12 1/3 innings entering Wednesday.

Urquidy has a 4.72 expected ER, so he has been somewhat fortunate not to have given up more runs. Look for Urquidy to try and notch his ninth quality start in a row in the third game of this series.

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 3, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox +175 +1.5 (-115) Over 9.0 (-105) Houston Astros -205 -1.5 (-105) Under 9.0 (-115)

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Best Picks

Alex Bregman has a .906 OPS at home this year and prefers hitting off lefties. Versus southpaws, his OPS sits at .877, so expect him to produce at least one single from the top of the order on Wednesday.

Pick: Alex Bregman Under 0.5 Singles (-125)

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Prediction

Of the last 13 meetings in Houston, 10 have gone under. Also, nine of Houston's last 12 games at home have had the under hit as well. Monday's game finished with five runs total and Tuesday's game with just three, so back the under again on Wednesday.

Prediction: Under 9 Runs (-115)

