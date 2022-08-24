Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros will be playing the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. The Astros are 78-45 this year and currently lead the American League West heading into Tuesday's contest by 11 1/2 games over the Seattle Mariners.

The Twins are now 62-58 this season following their loss to the Texas Rangers. Houston has been great at home this year, with an impressive 39-18 record at Minute Maid Park. Minnesota, meanwhile, is three games under .500 on the road.

Houston sends out hurler Justin Verlander for Tuesday's contest. He is 15-3 with a 1.95 ERA over 22 starts. He has been dominant this year, and he's currently the a Cy Young favorite. He'll be pitching against a mediocre Twins lineup on Tuesday, but one that got shut out twice by the Astros the last series they played.

Verlander has been great at home this year, holding a 2.18 ERA in Houston, so expect him to pitch well again to open up this series.

"Justin Verlander, Wicked 88mph Slider"

"Justin Verlander, Wicked 88mph Slider" - Rob Friedman

Aaron Sanchez will be on the hill Tuesday. He is 3-3 with a 7.68 ERA in nine starts this year. The Twins' righty has been bad on the road, holding a 7.50 ERA away from home this year. Sanchez, back in 2016, put together a great year, but since then, injuries and an overall decline have had a significant impact on his career. Look for the Astros to be patient and work Sanchez on Tuesday.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins +255 +1.5 (+130) Over 7.5 (-115) Houston Astros -310 -1.5 (-155) Under 7.5 (-105)

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Best Picks

Justin Verlander enters Tuesday tied for the major league lead in wins with two other pitchers. He's notched a win in three of his previous four home starts, albeit against weak American League West opposition. He leads the league in ERA, has great stuff, and seems to be trending towards receiving his third career Cy Young Award.

Pick: Justin Verlander To Record A Win (-110)

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Prediction

The over has only hit in six of Verlander's 22 starts, but with Sanchez's shakiness, it might be better to stay away from betting on the total. The Astros are 16-6 in Verlander's starts and 7-3 while he's home.

Houston has won each matchup by five or more runs this year, and those games were all on the road. Expect the Astros to take control of this game and continue to stay undefeated against the Twins in 2022.

Prediction: Astros -2 (+120)

