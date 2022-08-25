Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros will host the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. The Astros defeated the Twins 5-3 on Wednesday to bring their record to 80-45 this year. Looking at the Twins, they are now 62-60 this season after the defeat.

Houston has been a very good home team, holding a commendable 41-18 record at Minute Maid Park. The Twins have loathed coming to Houston as they've now dropped 12 of their past 17 games there.

The Astros currently lead the American League West division entering Thursday's matchup by 12 1/2 games over the Seattle Mariners. They also have a 3 1/2 game lead over the New York Yankees for the No. 1 seed in the American League.

Houston's Luis Garcia gets the ball on Thursday night. He is 10-8 with a 4.09 ERA, and he'll be making his 23rd start of the year. The Twins' offense is averaging a measly 2.1 runs per game in their previous seven. They've struggled mightily at the plate, and it doesn't help that they'll be facing a tough Astros pitching staff.

Recently Garcia's performances have dipped, as he's given up 11 earned runs in his past 17 innings. With Garcia slumping and the Twins' bats slumping, we'll see if either can snap out of their recent struggles.

Chris Archer gets the ball Thursday for the Twins, carrying a 2-6 record and a 4.02 ERA. Houston's offense has been surging, averaging 6.3 runs per game in their past seven.

Last outing, Archer tossed five innings, giving up one earned run, while fanning five in a loss to the Texas Rangers. The Astros were able to score four off of Archer in just three innings last time, so look for them to make him work for every out once again.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Thursday, August 25, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins +153 +1.5 (-135) Over 8.5 (+100) Houston Astros -168 -1.5 (+115) Under 8.5 (-120)

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Best Picks

Jose Altuve usually occupies the leadoff spot in Houston's order. Altuve has excelled when matched up with righties with high flyball rates like Archer since 2021. Even if he gets pitched around, expect the Astros' second baseman to get on and come around to score on Thursday.

Pick: Jose Altuve Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-117)

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Prediction

With their previous loss, the Twins have now lost five straight heading into Thursday's matchup. Minnesota hasn't been hitting at all, but Houston has climbed up to eighth in the majors in runs per game. Back the home team to win and cover while getting to Archer early.

Prediction: Astros -1.5 (+115) & Astros Team Total Over 4 Runs (-150)

Lucas Abrenica's Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 136-100-4 (+250.9 Units)

