Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros will take on the Oakland Athletics on Friday night (September 16). This American League West series matchup features the first and last-placed teams.

The Astros handled the Athletics on Wednesday to improve to 94-50 on the season. The Athletics are now 52-92 on the year after their loss.

"5-straight!"

Houston has been very tough to beat at Minute Maid Park. They've also now beaten the Athletics in four straight at home.

Looking at the standings, the Astros currently lead the AL West heading into Friday's matchup by a comfortable 11 1/2 games over the Seattle Mariners. They also lead the New York Yankees by 6 1/2 games for the #1 seed. This would give Houston home-field through the American League Championship Series.

Justin Verlander gets the nod Friday for the Astros, holding a 16-3 record and a 1.84 ERA. He is the Cy Young favorite at the moment. He'll be matched up with a weak-hitting Athletics lineup that scores the second-fewest runs per game.

In his previous start, Verlander threw six frames, giving up just two earned runs, while he K'd seven in a win versus the A's. The Houston ace has also been stellar at home this season, holding a 1.90 ERA at Minute Maid Park this season.

Adrian Martinez, who is 4-4 with a 5.59 ERA, will be on the hill Friday for Oakland. Last time out, he was awful, going 3 2/3 innings and surrendering a whopping 14 hits and seven earned runs in the loss.

Before that outing, the right-hander was better, and he's still holding a decent 4.66 ERA in his last four outings. Houston has a very patient lineup, ranking in the top 10 in walks, so expect them to knock Martinez out early tonight.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Friday, September 16, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +275 +1.5 (+135) Over 7.5 (-105) Houston Astros -350 -1.5 (-160) Under 7.5 (-115)

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

Adrian Martinez allowed 15 hitters to reach base, and he recorded just 11 outs. The Astros have a patient and experienced lineup that will pounce on Martinez's mistakes. Don't expect the A's righty to come out for the sixth inning on Friday.

Pick: Adrian Martinez Under 15.5 Outs Recorded (-145)

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Prediction

The Astros did get swept by the Athletics back in late July. Since then, though, Houston has won four straight. The home team has also gone 18-6 in Verlander's starts, so expect their ace to keep adding to his Cy Young case on Friday.

Prediction: Astros -2 (-130)

