Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - Wednesday October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros will close out a (105-56) season against the Philadelphia Phillies (87-74) on Wednesday, October 5th. The Astros will finish with the best record in the American League and second best in all of baseball.

The Astros clinched a trip to the playoffs well before today and will enter the game with a 16 game lead in the AL West. Other than looking to get some final reps in for a few guys, Houston are really more focused on the 5 day break before their ALDS starts.

The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t had the same luxury as the Astros as they’ve been in a tight battle for a National League Wild Card spot; every game has mattered. The Phillies have had a tough situation this season being in the same division as the Mets and the Braves, both of whom are 100 win teams.

It came down to the wire for the Phillies who, after last night, are set to start an NL Wild Card series on Friday. Rest is now a top priority for the Phillies given they only have a couple of days break and need everybody at 100% on Friday.

Wednesday will be a battle between the left-handers. The last start of the season for the Houston Astros falls to Frambler Valdez with an impressive 16-6 record on the season with an ERA of 2.89.

The hard throwing Valdez is coming off of a rough last outing, allowing 9 hits and 6 runs with only 2 strikeouts. After an extremely uncharacteristic outing, Valdez will look to bounce back strong and get back in tune heading into the ALDS.

The Phillies will send out LHP Bailey Falter to get things started. Falter lacks the impressive stats that his opponent Valdez brings to the table, but unlike Valdez, at least had a strong outing last time out. Coming off a 6 inning show where he allowed 0 runs and punched out 6 batters, Falter will look to replicate that result against a tough Astros lineup.

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Philles Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Houston Astros

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 5th at 4:10 PM EST

Venue: Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Houston Astros -1.5 (+120) Over 7.5 (-105) -180 Philadelphia Phillies +1.5 (-140) Under 7.5 (-115) +155

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

The 3 game series is split 1-1 going into today's final game. Last night, the Astros won 10-0. The Phillies will look to be able to score a few runs late in the game as Houston fills the innings with unusual pitchers to rest the bullpen. Houston will get out to an early lead and end the season on a dominating note. I'll take one of the best teams/offenses in baseball on plus money to cover the spread and take advantage of a low Over/Under.

Prediction: Houston Astros -1.5 (+120) and Over 7.5 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes