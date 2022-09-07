Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 7 | 2022 MLB Season

Game 3 between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers starts on Wednesday evening. This will be the third and final encounter in the three-game series. The Astros took Game 1 before the Rangers bounced back in Game 2 to keep the series alive.

In the battle for the American League West division, the Houston Astros lead the charts. With 87-49, they are ahead of their counterparts by a mile. Amazing home (44-21) and away (43-28) records have kept their season on a smooth track. Their latest 6-4 record in the last 10 is commendable as they don't have to push through things. All they need to do is maintain consistency and finish on top.

Texas is fourth in the division and out of contention for the playoffs. Their poor home (28-38) and away (31-38) records have not done them any good. The 1-9 record in the last 10 is the worst in the league. The only positive was the win against the Astros in their last encounter. This could give the team a big boost to finish the season on a positive note.

Houston is hosting the Rangers for the three-game series. With an impeccable home record, there is minimal chance they will lose games back-to-back. They have a strong lineup to battle any team in the league. The Rangers don't look like they have a lot to offer from their arsenal. With the support of the home crowd, it shouldn't be a problem for the Astros.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Match Details

Match: Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 7, 08:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Odds: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Houston Astros -275 -1.5 (-135) U 8 (-105) Texas Rangers +230 +1.5 (+115) O 8 (-115)

Odds favor the Astros in Game 2.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Pick

Cristian Javier is set to pitch for the Astros in Game 3. He comes in at the perfect time for the home team as they go into the finale. Javier has had an amazing season so far and his statistics have been flying high. Against a team like the Rangers, he must be a handful. Expect him to run past through the Texas batters.

Cristian Javier: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 25 120.1 79 41 157 3.07

Prediction

Game 3 between the Astros and the Rangers is the final game of the three-game series. Both games prior to this have been very close considering how the teams fare in the division. Texas outperformed themselves by making a comeback in Game 2. However, it should be a one-sided affair in the final encounter. Expect a victory for the Astros.

Pick/Prediction: Astros - 275

