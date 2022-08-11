Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 11 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros will be at home to face the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon. The Rangers beat the Astros 8-4 on Wednesday to improve to 49-61. Houston is now 71-41 after the loss.

Houston has been an excellent team while at home, holding an impressive 35-18 record at Minute Maid Park. The Astros currently lead the American League West entering Thursday's contest by 10.5 games over the Seattle Mariners.

"Extra! Extra! Rangers win! #StraightUpTX" - Rangers

Houston will hand the ball to Framber Valdez for Thursday's contest. He is 10-4 with a 2.87 ERA in 21 starts this year. The Rangers offense he'll be up against ranks 13th in runs per game and 16th in OPS. Last time facing the Rangers, Valdez pitched seven innings of one-run ball while striking out seven. Look for him to try and replicate this performance on Thursday.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Career high 12 strikeouts for Framber Valdez. Gets it against Ohtani Career high 12 strikeouts for Framber Valdez. Gets it against Ohtani https://t.co/p08BXw6ydK

Cole Ragans will start Thursday, making his second start of the season. He'll be tasked with this Astros offense that is averaging 4.7 runs per contest in their previous seven. Last outing, Ragans threw five shutout frames, giving up three hits while also fanning three in a win over the Chicago White Sox. He'll try to have similar success on Thursday.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Thursday, August 11, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Texas Rangers +240 +1.5 (+115) Over 8.0 (-115) Houston Astros -290 -1.5 (-135) Under 8.0 (-105)

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Best Picks

Cole Ragans walked four hitters last week in his major league debut. The Astros have the seventh-highest walk rate in the majors. Ragans could still have some nerves as he's thrown just one major league start. He'll likely pitch around some of the Astros' sluggers. Expect Ragans to give out three or more free passes in this one.

Pick: Cole Ragans Over 2.5 Walks Given (-105)

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Betting Prediction

The Astros have won 20 of their last 28 home games, and they have the starting pitching advantage here today. They still also hold the season series lead by nine games to four. After a disappointing extra-inning loss on Wednesday, look for them to come back strong in the series finale.

Prediction: Astros -2.5 (+140)

