Houston Christian vs Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Houston Christian Huskies will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the NCAA at the United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday (December 21).

The Huskies are off to a disappointing 3-9 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're eighth in the Southland Conference and are on a two-game losing streak. They are coming off a 100-90 loss against the Texas Rio Grand Valley Vaqueros (100-90) in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are 8-2 on the season, are eighth in the Big 12 Conference and on a four-game winning streak. They crushed the Jackson State Tigers 102-52 in their last game.

Houston Christian Huskies vs Texas Tech Red Raiders: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Houston Christian +4000 +32.5 (-115) O 145.5 (-115) Kansas State Wildcats -100000 -32.5 (-105) U 145.5 (-105)

The Huskies have struggled for momentum this season, with only three wins and nine losses. The wins have come against the Champion Baptist College Tigers (119-97), Southwestern Adventist Knights (94-62) and University of Maine at Fort Kent. Bengals (100-33). They now have a tough away game to contend with.

The team has been impressive on offense, averaging 80.2 points per game, which ranks 49th in the league. However, they're struggling with their defense, conceding more than 82.8 points per outing, which ranks 359th in the league.

The Raiders, meanwhile, have had a solid start to the season with eight wins and just two losses. They suffered losses against the Creighton Bluejays (76-65) and Ohio State Buckeyes (80-73). The team is averaging a decent 75.9 points per game but have been defensively very solid, conceding only 61.0 points per outing.

Houston Christian Huskies vs Texas Tech Red Raiders: Match Details

Fixture: Houston Christian Huskies @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21; 02:00 pm ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

Houston Christian Huskies vs Texas Tech Red Raiders: Prediction

The last five games for the Red Raiders have gone over the total line. The over has gone over the total mark in their last five games after a straight win. All four games played on a Wednesday have crossed over the mark. Their last four games against a team with a losing record have gone over the total line.

The two teams have played each other three times previously, with Texas Tech beating Houston Christian on all three occasions. Expect a similar result tonight.

Final Prediction: Total Over 145.5 (-115)

