Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets put together one of their best performances of the season last night to walk out of Chicago with a win. Tonight, they'll look to make it two straight on the road when they take on the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics are the top team in the Eastern Conference right now, led by the best offense in the NBA. This will be Boston's sixth game of a seven-game homestand, and they've won the last two after dropping the first three.
On paper, this may seem like a mismatch, but there's a reason they play every game. Let's see if the Rockets can build off last night's performance, or if the Celtics will continue to terrorize the league.
Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Match Details
Fixture: Houston Rockets @ Boston Celtics
Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27, 7:40 p.m. EDT
Venue: TD Garden
Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Injury Report
The Houston Rockets haven't submitted an injury report yet, but Jae'Sean Tate has been out for a while and did not play last night. He'll probably be a game-time decision again, as he's supposed to be returning soon.
The only Boston Celtics man on the injury report is Danilo Gallinari, who may not return at all this season after tearing his ACL.
Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Starting 5s
Rockets: PG - Kevin Porter, SG - Jalen Green, SF - Eric Gordon, PF - Jabari Smith, C - Alperen Sengun
Boston Celtics: PG - Marcus Smart, SG - Derrick White, SF - Jaylen Brown, PF - Jayson Tatum, C - Al Horford
Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Prediction
The Rockets have struggled on the road all season, with yesterday's win pushing their record to 4-13 on the road this year. This is also the second half of a back-to-back against the best team in the NBA record-wise.
While -14.5 is a massive spread, they just dispatched the Bucks by 21. If they can blow out their biggest threat on the national stage, I don't see why a fatigued Rockets team would be any different unless Boston underestimates them.
Prediction: Boston Celtics -14.5 (-115)
