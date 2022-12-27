Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets put together one of their best performances of the season last night to walk out of Chicago with a win. Tonight, they'll look to make it two straight on the road when they take on the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are the top team in the Eastern Conference right now, led by the best offense in the NBA. This will be Boston's sixth game of a seven-game homestand, and they've won the last two after dropping the first three.

On paper, this may seem like a mismatch, but there's a reason they play every game. Let's see if the Rockets can build off last night's performance, or if the Celtics will continue to terrorize the league.

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets @ Boston Celtics

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: TD Garden

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Houston Rockets haven't submitted an injury report yet, but Jae'Sean Tate has been out for a while and did not play last night. He'll probably be a game-time decision again, as he's supposed to be returning soon.

The only Boston Celtics man on the injury report is Danilo Gallinari, who may not return at all this season after tearing his ACL.

Player Team Injury Status Jae'Sean Tate Rockets Ankle Questionable Danilo Gallinari Celtics Knee Out

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Houston Rockets +14.5 (-105) Over 231.5 (-110) +900 Boston Celtics -14.5 (-115) Under 231.5 (-110) -1500

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Starting 5s

Rockets: PG - Kevin Porter, SG - Jalen Green, SF - Eric Gordon, PF - Jabari Smith, C - Alperen Sengun

Boston Celtics: PG - Marcus Smart, SG - Derrick White, SF - Jaylen Brown, PF - Jayson Tatum, C - Al Horford

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Prediction

The Rockets have struggled on the road all season, with yesterday's win pushing their record to 4-13 on the road this year. This is also the second half of a back-to-back against the best team in the NBA record-wise.

While -14.5 is a massive spread, they just dispatched the Bucks by 21. If they can blow out their biggest threat on the national stage, I don't see why a fatigued Rockets team would be any different unless Boston underestimates them.

Prediction: Boston Celtics -14.5 (-115)

