Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 26 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets visit the United Center to face the Chicago Bulls on Boxing Day in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Rockets are struggling at the moment. They have lost all of their last five games as they fell to a 9-23 record, placing rock-bottom in the Western Conference. They badly need a win, as a victory would mean they go above the bottom spot and leapfrog the Spurs to 14th place. They come into this game on the back of a 106-112 defeat against the Mavs, led by a 50-piece by Luka Doncic.

Their seven-game home schedule wasn’t as fruitful as the Rockets faithful may have wished for, as the side won just two of those seven games. They now begin a three-game road trip as they look to climb up the standings.

The Bulls have come into good form, winning all of their last three games. Following that run of form, they improved to a 14-18 record, sitting in 11th place. All of their last three victories have crucially come against their conference rivals as they begin mounting a challenge up the table. They beat the Knicks 118-117 in their last game, led by a 33-point performance by Zach LaVine.

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets @ Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Monday, December 26, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball Knee Out Chicago Bulls Alex Caruso Concussion Out

Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball are the only notable absentees due to injury.

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Houston Rockets +7.5 (-112) Over 230.5 (-110) +240 Chicago Bulls -7.5 (-107) Under 230.5 (-110) -300

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls Starting 5s

Rockets: PG Kevin Porter SG Jalen Green SF Eric Gordon (GTD) PF Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun

Bulls: PG Ayo Dosunmu SG Zach LaVine SF DeMar DeRozan PF Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic

Rockets vs. Bulls Betting Prediction

The Bulls should win this comprehensively. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have shown time and again why they are such a deadly duo. If they start the game strong, the Rockets stand no chance. The Rockets have been miserable on the road, losing 13 of their 16 away games this campaign.

The Bulls, meanwhile, have a solid 7-7 record at the United Center and should be able to put away the Rockets.

Bulls: -7.5 (-107)

