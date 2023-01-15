Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Prediction

The Houston Rockets visit the Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Clippers in NBA Regular Season action on Sunday (January 15). The betting odds and predictions are given down below:

The Rockets come into this game in very terrible form, losing all of their last nine games. They have only won one of their last 10 and have dropped down to a 10-32 record, which is the worst record in the entire NBA

They are currently rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference standings and are three games behind their Texas rivals San Antonio Spurs. They lost both of their games in the doubleheader against the Sacramento Kings wherein they lost by a total aggregate of 45 points.

The Clippers are also in terrible form, having lost seven of their last eight, their only win in that period coming against the Dallas Mavericks on January 11. Following this terrible run of form, they are now only 22-22 and have dropped down to 8th place in the Western Conference standings.

They have been overtaken by both the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves. In their last game, they lost 103-115 against the Denver Nuggets who are currently the best team in the West.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Los Angeles Clippers John Wall Abdomen Out Los Angeles Clippers Paul George Hamstring Out

The Clippers have a couple of major injury problems in their side as guard duo Paul George and John Wall are both out for this game.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Houston Rockets +9.5 (-110) Over 221.5 (-107) +330 Los Angeles Clippers -9.5 (-110) Under 221.5 (-110) -425

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Starting 5s

Rockets: PG Kevin Porter (GTD) SG Eric Gordon SF Kenyon Martin PF Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun

Clippers: PG Terance Mann SG Norman Powell SF Kawhi Leonard PF Nicolas Batum C Ivica Zubac

Rockets vs. Clippers Betting Prediction

Even without their star backcourt, the Clippers are far too strong as compared to the Rockets. They have won 12 of the 22 home games this season and are 12-14 within the conference. The Rockets have been quite clearly the most underperforming side in the entire league and do not have enough squad depth or quality to compete even against an injury-riddled Clippers side.

Clippers: -9.5 (-110)

