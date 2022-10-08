Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) will host the Houston Texans (0-3-1) on Sunday, October 9. The Jaguars are coming off a loss against a tough Philadelphia team, but they've been able to prove their potential in recent weeks. They'll look to build on that in just their second home game of the season.

The Texans lost their last game against a banged-up Chargers team, and are just hoping to eventually find their first win. With the Jaguars undefeated in Jacksonville so far, Lawrence and Co. will look to keep that going.

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Houston Texans +7 (-110) +275 Over43.5 (-115) Jacksonville Jaguars -7 (-110) -340 Under 43.5 (-105)

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Match Details

Game: Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date and Time: Sunday, October 9, 1:00 PM EDT

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Key Stats

The Jaguars have seen an impressive turnaround since last season after seeming to find the problem with their head coach. Trevor Lawrence has seemed much more like what everybody expected to see when he reached the NFL. He's racked up 950 yards on an impressive eight TDs and two interceptions.

He still has a mountain in front of him to conquer if he wants to live up to the hype, but he's, at least, showing a much-needed correction so far. The offense and their new set of weapons have kept a solid pace this season, averaging almost 27 points a game and almost putting up 40 on the Chargers.

Christian Kirk is a prime new weapon in Jacksonville, grabbing 20 receptions for 330 yards and three TDs. When Lawrence isn't looking for his favorite wideout, he's handing it off to James Robinson, who has found the endzone three times on 260 yards. Jacksonville needs both of these guys to produce against a Texans defense that allows 18-plus points a game. Look out for each of them in the endzone on Sunday.

The Houston Texans are led by Davis Mills, the 23-year-old former third-string QB. With a QBR of 29.3, Mills has quite a bit of improvement to see if he wants to keep a starting job in Texas. Veteran wide-receiver Brandin Cooks has helped as much as he can with 20 catches for 215 yards and a single TD, but this Texans team isn't exactly filled with star power.

Dameon Pierce has ran for over 300 yards and managed to find the endzone twice, but Houston might need to look elsewhere to find the first win of the season.

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Prediction

The Jaguars will make a point of showing the separation between them and the Texans, safely winning by more than a TD. The Jaguars will find the endzone on both the ground and in the air, so look for several TD scorers from the Jags.

The Texans will be playing from behind for most of this game, so expect Mills to be racking up pass attempts. WR Chris Moore is out this week, so Cooks could be up for additional targets and workload.

Prediction: Jaguars -7 (-110), Davis Mills Over 225 yards (-154), Christian Kirk TD scorer (+125)

