Hurricanes vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 25 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Dallas Stars in an NHL game on Wednesday. The Hurricanes have played well this season and are leading the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 66 points. They will be focused on staying at top of the division with another win on the run.

The Stars have had a great season as well and currently lead the Western Conference Central with 64 points. They come into the game on the back of a loss and will want to put it behind them and return to winning ways.

Hurricanes vs Stars NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL HURRICANES -110 +1.5(-267) o6(+100) STARS -110 -1.5(+223) u6(-120)

Hurricanes vs Stars NHL Match Details

Fixture: Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 25, 2023; 8:30 pm EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Hurricanes vs Stars NHL Key Stats

The Hurricanes have been decent on offense this season with major contributions coming from the trio of Martin Necas, Sebastian, and Andrei Svechnikov. The three have combined to score over 50 goals and have assisted 60 more to make a big impact on the team.

Their defense has conceded around 2.6 goals per game this season, which has provided them with additional strength. The goaltenders have done a great job alongside the defensive line to bring solidarity to the team.

The Stars' offensive setup has scored close to 170 goals this season. Jason Robertson, along with Roope Hintz, has contributed around one-third of the total goals. The team will expect similar performances from them in the games to come.

Their defense has conceded just around 2.5 goals per game this season and looks very strong coming into this encounter.

Hurricanes vs Stars NHL Betting Prediction

It's one of the rare games in which you cannot pick a favorite, with both teams equally strong to get the win. The Hurricanes, who have played well on the road and done well against strong teams in the past, will fancy their chances.

On the other hand, the Stars are playing at home. where they have largely been effective. With a strong home record against the Hurricanes, they will be very much comfortable coming into the game.

The game is likely to stay close, but a winning momentum with the Hurricanes makes them the likely winners of this game.

Prediction: Hurricanes, ML(-110)

