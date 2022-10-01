Illinois Fighting Illini vs Wisconsin Badgers Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 1 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Illinois Fighter Illini will take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. Illini is in fourth place in the standings and are 3-1 in their last four games. They have done well on the offense and have a decent defense.

The Badgers are sixth in their conference standings and are 2-2 this season. They come after a loss into this game and have done decently with both offense and defense. They will look to break the inconsitency with a win in this game.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Wisconsin Badgers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER ILLINOIS +255 +7(-110) o43.5(-107) WISCONSIN -255 -7(+100) u43.5(-107)

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Wisconsin Badgers Match Details

Fixture: Illinois Fighting Illini @ Wisconsin Badgers

Date & Time: Saturday, October 1; 12 pm EDT

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Wisconsin Badgers Key Stats

Illini has covered 983 passing yards at a completion rate of 69.1 percent. The team averages 7.2 yards per attempt, and has 9 passing touchdowns in three games. Quarterback Tommy DeVito has contributed a maximum of 954 passing yards at an average of 7.1 yards per attempt.

While rushing, the team has covered 839 yards at an average of 4.7 yards per attempt and has improved the previous season's average of 4.5 yards per attempt.

The defense of the team has done its job with 223 tackles in four games. They have won two games because of solid defense.

The Badgers have done well when it comes to offensive duties. The team has covered 885 yards in total at an average of 10.1 yards per attempt. This is better than last season's record as they had averaged only 5.9 yards per attempt and the completion rate was less too.

While rushing, the team has covered 847 yards at an average of 5.2 yards per attempt. The team has 11 rushing touchdowns so far this season. The defense is not in good shape because of the big margin loss in the last game but has done well on certain occasions. They can certainly improve in the game.

TEAMS PASSING YARDS/GAME RUSHING YARDS/GAME RUSHING TOUCH DOWNS ILLINOIS 245.75 209 4 WISCONSIN 221.25 211.75 11

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Wisconsin Badgers Pick and Prediction

Braelon Allen will be the pick of the game. He has done well this season and adds strength to the offense of the team. He has 6 touchdowns and 497 rushing yards in four games. Allen will play a crucial role in this game.

We think Wisconsin will win this game due to better offense and has good defense to stop Illini's offense.

Prediction :- Take Wisconsin on the spread -7(+100)

