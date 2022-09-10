Wisconsin Badgers vs. Washington State Cougars NCAA Odds, Pick, Preview, and Prediction: September 10| 2022 NCAA Season

The Wisconsin Badgers are up against the Washington State Cougars at Camp Rendall Stadium in Madison. The Badgers, #19 from the Big Ten West, will face the Pac-12 conference team Cougars. The stadium is set and fans can't wait for the game to begin.

"Proceed with caution" - Badgers

Wisconsin, recently, just came off a huge win (38-0) against Illinois State Redbirds. The win was a massive statement to other teams as to what the Badgers are capable of. Illiois QB, Graham Mertz, played a brilliant game, picking up 216 yards in the process and earning a TD. Braelon Allen, running back for the Badgers, had a terrific game as well. He ended them game with 148 rushing yards and registered 2 TDs.

Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball The #Badgers opened the second half against Illinois State with the @Toyota Drive of the Game, capped with a 1-yard punch in by Braelon Allen to open up a 24-0 lead. The #Badgers opened the second half against Illinois State with the @Toyota Drive of the Game, capped with a 1-yard punch in by Braelon Allen to open up a 24-0 lead. https://t.co/F1APvO3Et9

"The #Badgers opened the second half against Illinois State with the @ Toyota Drive of the Game, capped with a 1-yard punch in by Braelon Allen to open up a 24-0 lead". - Badgers

The Cougars, also enter the game with a victory in their first game. They defeated the Idaho Vandals 24-17 with Cameron Ward being star player. He registered 215 yards in total and managed 3 TDs. Defensively, the team looked a little shaky, something they would like to improve upon in the coming games.

Both teams have never had a chance to play against each other. With this being their first encounter, fans expect the game to be a treat.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Washington State Cougars: Match Details

Match: Washington State Cougars @ Wisconsin Badgers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 03:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Camp Rendall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Odds: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Washington State Cougars

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Wisconsin Badgers -975 -17.5 (-110) U 49 (-110) Washington State +675 +17.5 (-110) O 49 (-110)

Odds favor the Badgers for the win.

At home, the total has been under the 49 point-mark in the last 4 of 5 games for Wisconsin. Washington has been unsuccessful in covering the spread against high-ranked teams.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Washington State Cougars: Pick

After watching previous performances, Graham Mertz has emerged as the favorite pick. He definitely has the ability to change the game on his own, he might as well do it today. Graham is a big asset for the Badgers and there is hardly any doubt about his skillset. Watch him perform like a beast against the Cougars.

Prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers are the heavy favorites for this game. Even though Washington managed to win their first game, it is extremely difficult to win this one as well. Expect a clear-cut victory for the Badgers.

Pick/Prediction: Badgers -975

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shivayan Roy