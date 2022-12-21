Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 21 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers (15-16) are coming into tonight's game off the back of back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, respectively. Their opponents tonight, the Boston Celtics (22-9), are in a similar boat right now with back-to-back defeats against the Orlando Magic.

The Pacers have had a hit-and-miss season thus far, starting on a rough 1-4 record before bouncing back in November. This month has seen them flounder with only three wins on the trot in December. The Celtics, meanwhile, have dominated the court for the most part this season but have noticeably slowed down of late. They're coming into tonight's game with a 1-4 record in their past five games.

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Pacers @ Celtics

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Injury Report

On the Pacers' front, center Daniel Theis is out indefinitely following a knee operation last month. Shooting guard Kendall Brown is out with a stress reaction in his right tibia.

On the Celtics' end, power forward Danilo Gallinari is out with a knee injury. Point guard Marcus Smart is questionable due to illness. Power forward Grant Williams is probable despite dealing with an illness at the moment.

Player Team Injury Status Daniel Theis Pacers Knee Out Kendall Brown Pacers Tibia Out Danilo Gallinari Celtics Knee Out Marcus Smart Celtics Illness Questionable Grant Williams Celtics Illness Probable

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Pacers +9.5 (-110) Ov 232.5 (-110) +345 Celtics -9.5 (-110) Un 232.5 (-110) -455

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Starting 5s

Pacers - PG: Tyrese Haliburton, SG: Andrew Nembhard, SF: Buddy Hield, PF: Aaron Nesmith, C: Myles Turner

Celtics - PG: Marcus Smart, SG: Derrick White, SF: Jaylen Brown, PF: Jayson Tatum, C: Al Horford

Pacers vs. Celtics Prediction

After an impressive run in November, the Pacers have dropped off this month. Their offense has seen a steep decline in quality despite the best efforts of shooting guards Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield.

The Celtics are in a similar but not quite as severe position right now. Starting off the season as the strongest team in the league, they have now been taken down twice by the suddenly surging Orlando Magic. Their only recent win was a painfully close OT victory over the ailing Los Angeles Lakers. That being said, team MVP Jayson Tatum will be back on the court tonight and the Boston outfit will have the home-court advantage. A return to winning ways for the Celtics seems very likely tonight.

Prediction: Celtics -9.5 (-110)

