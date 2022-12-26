Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - December 26 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Indiana Pacers will conclude a three-game road trip tonight when they travel to Louisiana to take on New Orleans Pelicans. A win for the Pacers would make it a perfect 3-0 trip and push them into a tie for sixth seed in the East.

New Orleans have also won their last two, and a third straight win would help them keep pace with the rest of the Western Conference's elite for the top spot. They've managed to play well this season despite rarely having the first choice squad together.

The two teams met in November, with the Pacers coming away with a 129-122 victory at home. Can they repeat that performance for a season-sweep, or will it be the Pelicans' time for revenge on their home court?

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Date and Time: Monday, December 26, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Both teams are dealing with a myriad of injuries and illness-related absences at the moment.

The Pacers have four players listed as questionable or out tonight. Kendall Brown, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, and Daniel Theis are the ones being attended to.

The Pelicans have six players listed on their injury report for tonight's game. Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, and E.J. Liddell are all out. Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. are questionable, while Zion Williamson is doubtful.

Player Team Injury Status Kendall Brown Pacers Leg Out Aaron Nesmith Pacers Ankle Questionable Jalen Smith Pacers Ankle Questionable Daniel Theis Pacers Knee Out Dyson Daniels Pelicans Illness Questionable Brandon Ingram Pelicans Toe Out Herbert Jones Pelicans Health/Safety Protocols Out E.J. Liddell Pelicans Knee Out Larry Nance Jr. Pelicans Achilles Questionable Zion Williamson Pelicans Reconditioning Doubtful

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Indiana Pacers +3.0 (-110) Over 234.0 (-110) +135 New Orleans Pelicans -3.0 (-110) Under 234.0 (-110) -155

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting 5s

Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Andrew Nembhard, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Aaron Nesmith, C - Myles Turner

Pelicans: PG - Jose Alvarado, SG- CJ McCollum, SF - Trey Murphy III, PF - Naji Marshall, C - Jonas Valanciunas

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction

The Pelicans are noticeably shorthanded again, but at this point, that's the norm for the season in New Orleans. They've managed to be one of the best teams in the NBA despite injuries.

They have better numbers across the board, especially in the first quarter. The Pacers are 29th in first-quarter scoring and 28th in first-quarter defense. The Pelicans average the second-most points in the first quarter and are 9th in defense in the opening quarter.

The Pacers will be catching up all night and will not come close to a much superior Pelicans squad.

Prediction: New Orleans Pelicans -3.0 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes