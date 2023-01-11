Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 11 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers (23-18) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 116-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Their opponents tonight, the New York Knicks (22-19), recently had a four-game winning streak snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks 11-107.

The Pacers have enjoyed a better-than-expected season thus far. They're 6-1 in their last seven games, with their only loss in that time being a close 129-126 OT against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Match Details

Fixture: Pacers @ Knicks

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, New York

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Injury Report

On the Pacers' front, center Daniel Theis is out with a knee injury. Small forward Aaron Nesmith is questionable due to illness. Point guard TJ McConnell is questionable due to shoulder issues. Shooting guard Kendall Brown is out with a lower leg injury.

On the Knicks' end, shooting guard RJ Barrett is questionable due to finger issues.

Player Team Injury Status Daniel Theis Pacers Knee Out Aaron Nesmith Pacers Illness Questionable TJ McConnell Pacers Shoulder Questionable Kendall Brown Pacers Leg Out RJ Barrett Knicks Finger Questionable

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Pacers +4.5 (-105) Ov 228.5 (-110) +165 Knicks -4.5 (-115) Un 228.5 (-110) -195

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Starting 5s

Pacers - PG: Tyrese Haliburton, SG: Andrew Nembhard, SF: Buddy Hield, PF: Aaron Nesmith, C: Myles Turner

Knicks - PG: Jalen Brunson, SG: Quentin Grimes, SF: RJ Barrett, PF: Julius Randle, C: Mitchell Robinson

Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction

When it comes to offense, the Pacers have consistently looked solid, averaging 115.6 points per game. Tyrese Haliburton has been leading the offensive charge, scoring an average of 20.3 points per game. It's on the defensive end of the court where the Indiana outfit have frequently come undone. They've also got a variety of player health issues to worry about ahead of tonight.

The Knicks, meanwhile, successfully bounced back from last month's rough five-game losing skid. Even with the recent Bucks defeat, the New York outfit are looking strong at the moment. Julius Randle is the team's offensive MVP this season, averaging a commendable 24.4 points per game. Defensively, the Knicks have had similar issues to the Pacers but boast slightly better stats and are surrendering less points on average.

The Pacers are 8-11 on the road this season. This bodes very well for the Knicks, who should be able to put the home-court advantage to good use tonight and resume their winning ways.

Prediction: Knicks -4.5 (-115)

