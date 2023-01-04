Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 4 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers (21-17) are riding high on a four-game winning streak at the moment. Their opponents tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers (22-14), are on a two-game winning streak at the moment, most recently defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 120-111.

The Pacers most recently picked up a 122-114 win over the Toronto Raptors. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton has arguably been the team MVP of late, nearly always landing the most assists and scoring a respectable number of points. The Pacers will look to avenge a loss earlier in the season against the 76ers tonight. The Philadelphia outfit, meanwhile, have looked strong on both offense and defense but have been somewhat inconsistent on the court of late.

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Match Details

Fixture: Pacers @ 76ers

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

On the Pacers' front, center Daniel Theis is out with a knee injury. Shooting guard Chris Duarte is questionable due to left ankle soreness. Shooting guard Kendall Brown is out due to a leg injury.

On the 76ers' end, there are no reported injuries ahead of tonight's game.

Player Team Injury Status Daniel Theis Pacers Knee Out Chris Duarte Pacers Ankle Questionable Kendall Brown Pacers Leg Out

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Pacers +7.5 (-110) Ov 226 (-110) +230 76ers -7.5 (-110) Un 226 (-110) -175

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Starting 5s

Pacers - PG: Tyrese Haliburton, SG: Andrew Nembhard, SF: Buddy Hield, PF: Aaron Nesmith, C: Myles Turner

76ers - PG: James Harden, SG: De'Anthony Melton, SF: Tobias Harris, PF: P.J. Tucker, C: Joel Embiid

Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction

The Pacers will likely lean on Tyrese Haliburton once again when it comes to the offensive end of the court. Haliburton boasts an impressive 20.7 points per game average at the moment.

On defense, the Pacers have frequently come undone at the perimeter this season. However, they've shown proficiency in contesting shots near the rim.

The 76ers, meanwhile, have less momentum heading into tonight. Joel Mebidd has been dominating on offense lately, scoring an average of 33.5 points per game this season. Defensively, the team have shown a similar knack for contesting shots near the rim and are incredibly tough on open jump shooters. They'll also enjoy the home-court advantage tonight and have no injuries coming into the game.

Prediction: 76ers -7.5 (-110)

