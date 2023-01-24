Indiana State vs Drake Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 24| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Indiana State Sycamores are off to a 13-8 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference, and on a four-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss against the Murray State Racers (82-73) in their previous outing. Courvoisier McCauley stepped up to score 19 points and Robbie Avila scored 18 points as well, but it still wasn't enough as their team lost by a nine-point margin.

They will now take on the Drake Bulldogs, who are on a decent 15-6 start to the season, fourth in the same conference, and managed a win against the Evansville Purple Aces (97-61) in their last outing.

Tucker DeVries led the scoring charts with a 23-point performance that allowed his team to win by a 36-point margin. They will now host this game at the Knapp Center on Tuesday, January 24th, where they will look to extend their winning start.

Indiana State Sycamores vs Drake Bulldogs: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Indiana State Sycamores +215 +6 (-105) O 146.5 (-110) Drake Bulldogs -260 -6 (-110) U 146.5 (-110)

The Sycamores have had a decent start to the season. Their conference record is 6-4 at the moment whereas their away record is 4-4.

The team is impressive on the offensive front, averaging 78.0 points per game, which ranks 47th in the country, along with 31.4 offensive rebounds, while conceding 70.0 points per game, which ranks 205th in the country.

The Drake Bulldogs are a little better compared to the Sycamores. Their conference record is 6-4 at the moment whereas their home record is brilliant at 9-1.

The team is above the average mark in offense, scoring 74.0 points per game, which ranks 141st in the country, along with 33.8 offensive rebounds, while conceding 63.6 points per game, which ranks 39th in the country.

Indiana State Sycamores vs Drake Bulldogs: Match Details

Fixture: Indiana State Sycamores @ Drake Bulldogs

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 09:00 p.m ET

Venue: Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa

Indiana State Sycamores vs Drake Bulldogs: Prediction

The Bulldogs are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games after a straight win with a margin of more than 20 points.

They are 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games after a straight win. They are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games after an against-the-spread loss.

The Bulldogs have a massive 8-2 advantage over the Sycamores in their last ten meetings. However, the Sycamores cannot be expected to be blanked easily this time around. Expect a close contest.

Final Prediction: Indiana State +6 (-110)

