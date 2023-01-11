Indiana vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 11 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The struggling Indiana Hoosiers travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, to face the Penn State Nittany Lions. After a 7-0 start to begin their season, which included a victory over North Carolina, the Indiana Hoosiers have fallen on hard times, with their record at just 10-5. More importantly for Indiana, they are just 1-3 in the Big Ten.

Penn State finds themselves at 11-5, but like the Hoosiers, they are under .500 in the Big Ten at 2-3. Indiana and Penn State need a victory on Wednesday night to gain some traction in the conference before they get left behind.

Who will be victorious--the road Hoosiers or the Nittany Lions?

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Indiana +2 (-110) O 141.5 (-110) +120 Penn State -2 (-110) U 141.5 (-110) -140

As always with the Penn State Nittany Lions, the conversation begins and ends with sensational guard Jalen Pickett. Pickett is running for Big Ten player of the year and all-conference honors. Pickett leads Penn State in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals. As Jalen Pickett goes, as go the Nittany Lions.

Guard Seth Lundy is the Robin to Pickett's Batman. Lundy averages 14 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the floor, 40% from the three-point line, and 82% from the stripe.

Guards Andrew Funk and Camren Wynter add firepower to the Penn State offense. The guard duo combines to average 20 points per night.

For Indiana, it is all about forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers' Forward leads the team in scoring, rebounds, and blocked shots. Jackson-Davis has become a match-up nightmare for the opposition, and teams have trouble facing him on both ends of the court.

Indiana Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino complements Jackson-Davis well. The efficient guard averages 13 points per night while leading the team in assists and steals, while shooting 46% from the floor, 48% from the three-point line, and 70% from the free-throw line.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Prediction

Indiana and Penn State square off in a must-win game for both teams. The Hoosiers started this season white-hot, but that has proven to be a mirage.

Penn State is a one-man band, with Jalen Pickett leading the charge for the Nittany Lions. Pickett feeds off the home crowd and propels Penn State to victory.

Take the Nittany Lions and give the points.

Final Prediction: Penn State -2 (-110), Over 141.5

