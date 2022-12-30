Iowa vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 31 | 2022 College Football Bowl Season

The Iowa Hawkeyes from the Big Ten take on the Kentucky Wildcats from the SEC in the Music City Bowl. Both teams are adjusting to life after their starting Quarterbacks.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are missing starting QB, Spencer Petras. Petras did a great job of keeping the Hawkeyes' offense ahead of the sticks. Iowa would turn to backup QB Alex Padilla, but he has decided to enter the transfer portal, leaving 3rd string QB Joe Labas under center for the Hawkeyes.

It was not surprising to hear that Kentucky QB Will Levis opted out of this contest to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis will be considered for the top QB in the 2023 NFL Draft and maybe a dark horse candidate for the #1 overall pick.

The Kentucky Wildcats would lean on their talented back, Chris Rodriguez, but Rodriguez also has opted out of this contest. Many questions are left unanswered for both teams, making this a fascinating and unknown match-up.

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Kentucky +2 (-110) O 31 (-110) +115 Iowa -2 (-110) U 31 (-110) -135

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats Details

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31, 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats Best Pick

The Iowa Hawkeyes were one of the better defensive units in the Big Ten in 2022. LB Jack Campbell is one of the better leaders on and off the field that exists in College Football.

Campbell will be fired up for the final game of his College Football career, and I expect the other Hawkeye defenders will want to send him out in style.

Combine the aggressive Hawkeyes defense with a Kentucky offense missing their passing and rushing leader. I'm not sure how prolific the Wildcats can be in this one. Take the Under on the prop bet for Kentucky's total yards.

Kentucky Wildcats, Total Yards: Under

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats Final Prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes feel like they are built to face uncertainty and adversity. The Hawkeyes are down to their 3rd string QB, which is not ideal when facing an SEC opponent.

Kentucky has their work cut out for them to sustain the same level of excellence without QB Will Levis at the command. If I'm willing to lean on any part of this game, it will be the constant Iowa Hawkeyes defense. Expect a low-scoring affair, playing into the hands of the Hawkeyes. Take Iowa, and give the points.

Iowa Hawkeys -2(-110) Over 31 (-110)

