Iowa vs Penn State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 1| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Iowa Hawkeyes are off a to a 8-5 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, 13th in the Big Ten Conference, and are on a two-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (66-50) in their last outing. The two forwards, Kris Murray and Fillip Rebraca were the only players to perform in the defeat, scoring 17 and 16 points respectively.

They will now take on the Penn State Nittany Lions, who are 10-3 at the start of the season, tenth in the same conference, and on a four-game winning streak. The Lions defeated the Delaware State Hornets (60-46) in their previous outing where Seth Lundy led the scoring charts with 15 points and Andrew Funk chipped in 12 points as well.

They will host this game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday (January 1).

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Penn State Nittany Lions: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Iowa Hawkeyes +115 +2 (-110) O 147.5 (-110) Penn State Nittany Lions -135 -2 (-110) U 147.5 (-110)

The Hawkeyes started the season with eight wins and five losses. Their away record is tied at 1-1 for the moment, which they would like to improve tonight. The team is brilliant on the offensive front, averaging 81.2 points per game, which ranks 28th in the country while conceding 70.5 points per game.

Their offensive rebounds are also high at 36.8 per game whereas their defensive rebounds per game are 34.0.

The Penn State Nitanny Lions are in a better position compared to the Hawkeyes with only ten wins and three losses. Their home record is a solid 7-1 for now. The team is impressive in offense, averaging 75.5 points per game, which ranks 122nd in the nation while conceding 65.0 points per game, which ranks 88th in the country.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Penn State Nittany Lions: Match Details

Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 05:30 p.m ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Penn State Nittany Lions: Prediction

The Nittany Lions are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games played on a Sunday. Their head-to-head record against Iowa is tied at 5-5. However, the current situation of both teams is a little different. Although the Hawkeyes' offense is good, they still leak a lot of points whereas the Nittany Lions keep it tight.

It will be a battle between the Haweyes' offense and the Nittany Lions' defense. Expect a close and interesting battle.

Final Prediction: Penn State -2 (-110)

