Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 18 | 2022  NFL Regular Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts for this all-AFC South showdown. The Jaguars lost 28-22 to the Washington Commanders in Week 1, while the Colts' game ended in a 20-20 tie. Last year, these teams split the season series, so we should have an entertaining game on tap.

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence had an okay game, recording 275 yards, one touchdown and one pick. Lawrence was the 2021 Draft's number-one pick, and so far, we're yet to see him realize his potential. Christian Kirk had a great first game as a Jaguar in the loss, totaling 117 yards. Kirk played his first four seasons in Arizona and should be more of a featured option this year in Jacksonville.

Defensively, the home side will need to be at their best against Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor has already established himself as one of the best backs in the league, and last week, he tallied 161 yards and a score. Taylor has torched the Jags in his career, averaging almost 150 yards per game and 6.8 yards per carry versus Jacksonville. The number-one pick of this year's draft, linebacker Travon Walker, had a solid NFL debut. Walker, along with his team's defensive line, will have to contain Taylor and Indy's offense on Sunday.

The Colts had a rare tie last week, and they'll be eager to notch their first win in a division that's up for grabs. Taylor wasn't the only one that produced on Indy's offense, as new QB Matt Ryan chipped in with 352 yards on 50 attempts. Third-year receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was Ryan's primary target, recording 121 yards and a score in the tie. Look for these weapons to show up against a subpar Jaguars secondary.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts match details

Fixture: Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date & Time: Sunday September 18, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts betting odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Indianapolis Colts -170 -3 (-110) Over 45 (-110) Jacksonville Jaguars +145 +3 (-110) Under 45 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts betting prediction

The Colts probably should've won their first game, but a missed field goal from now-released kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was crucial in the tie. Either way, Indy should go into Jacksonville with a lot of confidence since they boast a pretty solid offense. Back the Colts here, as they should keep the Jags' defense on their heels all game.

Prediction: Colts -3 (-110) & Colts Team Total Over 23.5 Points (-110)

