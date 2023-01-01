Jaguars vs Texans - Who Will Win? Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 1 | Week 17 NFL Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars travel as they head to Houston on Sunday to play the Texans. In Week 17 of the NFL season, two AFC South teams square off on the field in the Lone Star State in an effort to win.

Jacksonville enters this one after defeating the Jets on the road, 19-3, last Thursday, despite being a 2.5-point underdog. In their previous matchup, Houston defeated Tennessee 19-14 on the road despite being a three-point underdog. Houston has a 28-13 advantage over the other team in the all-time regular season series and has won the last nine games.

Jaguars vs Texans Betting Odds

Teams Mone line Spread Over/Under Jacksonville Jaguars -175 -3.5 (-105) Over 43 (-110) Houston Texans +150 +3.5 (-115) Under 43 (-110)

Jaguars vs Texans Match Details

Fixture: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Jaguars vs Texans Key Stats

In their previous game on Thursday, Jacksonville's defense did its job as they stymied the Jets to secure their third straight victory. With a 7-8 record and a head-to-head tiebreaker going into their Week 18 matchup with the Titans, Jacksonville has risen to the top of the AFC South standings.

Jacksonville is 10th in the league in passing offense this season with 239.2 yards per game and 11th with 128.5 yards per game on the ground. Jacksonville averages 23.5 points per game, ranking 11th in the league in scoring offense, and 22.1 points per game, ranking 15th in scoring defense.

With their victory over the Titans on the road on Sunday, Houston ended a nine-game losing streak. They increased their record to 2-12-1 this year, but are still placed at the bottom of their division and are no longer in the running for the playoffs.

Houston ranks 30th in rushing offense with 88.9 yards per game, while they rank 26th in passing offense with 190 yards per game. They rank 26th in scoring defense, allowing 23.9 points per game, and 30th in scoring offense, averaging 16.9 points per game.

Jaguars vs Texans Betting Prediction

Pierce, who offered Houston a real running threat, is missed by the team, as Freeman and Burkhead have both struggled to make the most of their opportunities.

Even with the matchup next week, this game is important to Jacksonville because you want to keep the momentum going. Jacksonville is winning games like this one with ease, giving them four straight victories.

Pick: Jacksonville -3.5 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes