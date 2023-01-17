Jason Kubler vs Karen Khachanov Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 18| Australian Open 2023

Jason Kubler is through to the second round of the 2023 Australian Open and is set to take on Karen Khachanov next at the John Cain Arena.

The Australian is coming off a straight-sets win against Sebastian Baez in Round 1, where he won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. It was a clean victory for Kubler, who used all three break-point opportunities he had and converted them into winning the sets. He hit six aces in the process compared to Baez hitting none. Kubler's first-serve winning percentage is what made all the difference, at 85 whereas Baez's was at 66%. The Aussie won a total of 93 points while the Argentinian ended up winning a total of 73 points. He now has the tough task of facing Khachanov, who is through to the second round with an easy win over Zapata Miralles.

Khachanov started his Australian Open campaign with a thumping straight-sets win over Zapata Miralles, winning the match 7-6, 6-2, 6-0. Apart from the first set, the Russian did not face any difficulty and managed to finish the match in style. He converted six of the 12 break-point chances he got while hitting 11 aces. He managed to win a total of 110 points, whereas Zapata Miralles managed to win a total of 71 points. Khachanov will now face a homegrown hero whom the entire crowd will be cheering for.

Jason Kubler vs Karen Khachanov: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Jason Kubler +280 +5.5 (-135) O 37.5 (-130) Karen Khachanov -360 -5.5 (+115) U 37.5 (+105)

Kubler currently has a career-high ranking of 84 and this is his fourth appearance at the Australian Open. He did not manage to get past the first round in his previous three attempts but has already changed it this time around.

Khachanov is currently ranked 20 in the ATP rankings and is seeded No.18 at the Australian Open. He will be looking to improve his record in the tournament, which is round 32.

Jason Kubler vs Karen Khachanov: Match Details

Fixture: Jason Kubler @ Karen Khachanov

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 01:00 a.m ET

Venue: John Cain Arena, Melbourne Park

Jason Kubler vs Karen Khachanov: Betting Prediction

The two players have not played a match against each other before and will be facing each other for the first time directly at a Grand Slam. This will be interesting to witness as the local boy will be up against a seeded player who has a lot of experience in such situations.

Final Prediction: Total Under 37.5 (+105)

