Newport 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jason Kubler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Hall of Fame Open

Fixture: (1/WC) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jason Kubler.

Tournament: Hall of Fame Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Newport, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $594,950.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australia - beIN Sports.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jason Kubler preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

After a first-round bye, World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Australia's Jason Kubler in the second round of the Hall of Fame Open on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime kicked off his grass swing with a semifinal finish at the Libema Open, losing to Tim van Rijthoven in three sets. At the Halle Open, he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in two tight sets in the quarterfinals. The Canadian was expected to perform well at Wimbledon given his string of good results at the Grand Slams over the past year.

Auger-Aliassime was up against Maxime Cressy in the first round at the All England Club. He won the opening set, but lost control of the match after that. He was unable to handle the American's game, eventually losing in four sets. Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals last year, losing to Matteo Berrettini.

This was his earliest exit from a Grand Slam since the 2021 French Open, having reached the second week of all Majors since then. Auger-Aliassime is now competing in the Hall of Fame Open for the first time and will be aiming to make a winning debut here.

Jason Kubler at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

After years of injury struggles, including six knee surgeries, Jason Kubler is finally having a decent year on the tour. He had a memorable two weeks at Wimbledon. After winning his three qualifying matches to make the cut for the main draw, Kubler defeated home favorite Dan Evans in straight sets in the first round. The Australian then won against Denis Novak in the second round.

Kubler survived a tough five-set encounter against Jack Sock to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career before losing to Taylor Fritz in straight sets. This was his best result in singles and second best of his career, following a mixed doubles final at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Kubler has continued his good run of form in Newport as well, kicking off his campaign with an easy 6-2, 6-3 win over compatriot Jordan Thompson.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jason Kubler head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jason Kubler odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime -350 +1.5 (-1000) Over 22.5 (-110) Jason Kubler +260 -1.5 (+475) Under 22.5 (-125)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jason Kubler prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Auger-Aliassime is the firm favorite on paper, but Kubler has been playing some great tennis over the last couple of weeks. The Canadian's confidence will be dented after an early exit from Wimbledon, while his opponent did quite well there.

Kubler barely broke a sweat over the course of his first-round win over Thompson in Newport, having held serve throughout the match. Auger-Aliassime is an excellent server as well, so they're quite even in that aspect.

During his opening-round loss at Wimbledon, Auger-Aliassime failed to do well during return games, going 0/1 on break points.

Kubler could try to do what Cressy did against the World No. 9 at Wimbledon, and serve and volley frequently. Auger-Aliassime struggled mightily against this tactic, but he might be better prepared to handle it this time around.

Auger-Aliassime will be motivated to put the disappointing loss at Wimbledon behind him and get his season back on track. Expect the Canadian to withstand a strong challenge from Kubler to advance further.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

