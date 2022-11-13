Jazz vs 76ers: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction and Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Utah Jazz on Sunday (November 13) at the Wells Fargo Center in NBA Regular Season action. The Jazz are currently the best team in the West, sitting at the top of the standings, while Philly are in ninth place in the East.

The home side won their last game against the Hawks, while the Jazz are coming off a loss against the Wizards. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Utah Jazz +3 (-108) Over 219 (-108) +124 Philadelphia 76ers -3 (-112) Under 219 (-108) -149

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Details:

Fixture: Utah Jazz @ Philadelphia 76ers

Date and Time: Sunday, November 13, 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers key stats

The Jazz just keep on going. At the start of the season, no one would have expected this Jazz side to be where they are after 14 games. They currently sit at the top spot in the Western Conference standings with a record of 10-4.

They have been in terrific form lately, winning seven of their last 10 games. They are however coming into this game on the back of a 121-112 loss against the Washington Wizards.

Almost all of their star cast chipped in with quality contributions, but it just wasn’t enough against Porzingis and company, who defeated them convincingly. It was an all-round disappointment because the Wizards outscored them in the paint as well from beyond the arc.

Key performers Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson both put up decent numbers, but couldn’t match up to Porzingis’ 30 points.

Lauri Markkanen is on song this term. He is a firm favorite for the Most Improved Player award this season and is in a prime position for an All-Star call-up. He is averaging 22 points, 8.5 rebounds, and a block per game thus far on 63.8% true shooting.

Predominantly an outside scorer for most of his career, the Finn has scored 75% of his points from inside the perimeter this season. This is his most efficient season, shooting from the inside, and the least efficient season scoring from the outside.

The 6-7 76ers come into this game on the back of a very impressive 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks, led by a stupendous 42-point double-double performance by Joel Embiid.

It was a very disciplined and resolute performance by the 76ers on the defensive end of the floor. They committed six fewer turnovers than their opponents while registering three more blocks and six more steals. While both teams were shooting the ball inefficiently, the higher volume of shots led the 76ers to victory.

As mentioned above, a sublime Joel Embiid performance took them to victory. Embiid on the night, scored 42 points, with 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Talk about an all-round masterclass! Everyone in the NBA know for a fact that on his day, Embiid is unplayable, but this season he is doing it far more frequently than usual. This was his second 40+ point outing already in the season, averaging 29-10-4 for the season.

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers Final Prediction:

The Jazz are still the best team in the West. They have started the season brilliantly and are in great form, winning seven of their last 10. They did hit a blip in their last game but still looked very convincing.

The home side have been heavily reliant on Joel Embiid’s masterful performances to get over the line, which is not ideal. If Embiid were to have an off-night, the Philly side wouldn't stand a chance. Merely on that fact, we predict the Jazz to take this one.

Utah Jazz: +3 (-108)

