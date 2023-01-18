John Millman vs Daniil Medvedev Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 18 | Australian Open 2023

John Millman has made it to the second round of the 2023 Australian Open and is now preparing to face Daniil Medvedev at Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday (January 18). His first-round victory came against Marc-Andrea Huesler in a five-set encounter.

Millman won the match 6-7, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 in a nerve-wracking encounter. He found it difficult to reply to Heusler's big serve as the Swiss came up with 20 aces in the match while the Aussie ended up hitting only nine. But he managed to make use of the eleven break-point opportunities he got, breaking five out of the eleven.

He won a total of 177 points whereas Heusler managed to win a total of 164 points. The 33-year-old will now face the No.7 seed Russian, who has been a finalist at the Australian Open in the past.

Medvedev cruised into Round 2 with a solid win against Marcos Giron in the first round. He defeated the American 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 in straight sets, as the match lasted only close to 90 minutes.

The 26-year-old looked in complete control of the match despite making four double faults. He took advantage of seven out of thirteen break-point opportunities and won the match with ease, hitting nine aces as well. Medvedev won a total of 91 points, whereas Giron managed to win a total of 51 points.

John Millman vs Daniil Medvedev: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under John Millman +1600 +9.5 (+100) O 27.5 (-120) Daniil Medvedev -10000 -9.5 (-120) U 27.5 (+100)

Millman is currently ranked 140 in the ATP rankings but reached a career-high ranking of 33 in 2018. This is his ninth appearance at the Australian Open as the hometown player has reached the round of 32 on two occasions, which is his personal best.

Medvedev has a career-high ranking of 1 in 2022 but is currently ranked No.8 in the ATP rankings. This is his seventh appearance at the Australian Open and has finished as the runner-up for the past two years.

John Millman vs Daniil Medvedev: Match Details

Fixture: John Millman @ Daniil Medvedev

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 03:00 am ET

Venue: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne Park

John Millman vs Daniil Medvedev: Betting Prediction

The two players have never faced each other before and will be meeting for the first time in the second round of the Australian Open. The entire crowd will be supporting John Millman, who is representing Australia. However, there is clearly a huge difference between the quality of both players and it will not be an easy outing for the Australian.

Final Prediction: Danil -9.5 (-120)

