Sofia Open 2020: Gilles Simon vs John Millman preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Gilles Simon vs (6) John Millman

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Advertisement

Gilles Simon vs John Millman preview

Qualifier Gilles Simon will battle the sixth seed John Millman for a spot in the Sofia Open 2020 quarterfinals.

Gilles Simon has played some fantastic tennis in Bulgaria this week. The veteran player brushed aside Illya Marchenko and Luke Saville in the qualifying round and followed that up with a convincing win over Andrej Martin in the first round.

The former World No. 6 will aim to continue in the same vein when he takes on Astana Open champion John Millman.

John Millman

John Millman has had a decent indoor hardcourt swing in 2020. The Australian lost to Mischa Zverev in the first round of the bett1Hulks Indoors. However, he managed to take a set off World No. 7 Alexander Zverev in the second round of the bett1Hulks Championships.

Millman turned pro way back in 2006, and his 14-year wait for a title ended earlier this month in Kazakhstan, where he won the Astana Open. The 31-year-old defeated the likes of Fernando Verdasco, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, and Adrian Mannarino en route to the title.

That said, he does not have much momentum on his side as Miomir Kecmanovic beat him in straight sets in the first round of the recently concluded Paris Masters.

Advertisement

Gilles Simon vs John Millman head-to-head

Gilles Simon leads John Millman 1-0 in their head-to-head record. The two players battled in the 2019 Sydney International quarterfinals, where the Frenchman prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Gilles Simon vs John Millman prediction

Gilles Simon should progress to the last eight

Both players are great at counterpunching. Gilles Simon prefers to use his rivals' pace against them, while John Millman covers the court well and aims to make the most out of the openings he receives.

The sixth seed seems to have recovered from his loss to Kecmanovic in the Paris Masters as he beat the unseeded Adrian Andreev 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the Sofia Open.

Meanwhile, Simon has been playing with supreme consistency in Bulgaria. He is yet to drop a set, having played three matches in this competition.

The 2009 Australian Open quarterfinalist did not lose his serve even once to Martin in the first round. If he continues serving well against Millman, Simon could overcome his higher-ranked opponent.

Prediction: Gilles Simon to win in three sets.