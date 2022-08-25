Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 24 | 2022 MLB Season

On Wednesday night, the Kansas City Royals will be at home to face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks beat the Royals 7-3 on Tuesday, bringing their record to 56-66. Kansas City is now 50-75 after losing another home game.

Kansas City will go with Brady Singer, who is currently sporting a 6-4 record and 3.11 ERA. Recently, the right-hander has been better, surrendering just three earned runs in his past 19 1/3 innings. Singer was a highly touted prospect, and now we're seeing him getting closer to his full potential.

The Kansas City right-hander has also been great in his home stadium, holding a 2.92 ERA while home this season. The Royals' bullpen was asked to pitch a lot yesterday, so look for Singer to try and keep his team in the game late.

Zac Gallen will be on the hill Wednesday. He is 9-2, with a 2.78 ERA in 23 starts so far. Lately, his performances have been excellent, holding a 0.92 ERA in his past six appearances.

Last time out, Gallen was incredibly dominant, going 7 1/3 shutout innings while striking out 12 versus the San Francisco Giants. The Royals offense is averaging a measly 2.4 runs per game in their past seven, and it'll be tough for them against Gallen.

Gallen has an impressive streak where he's yet to allow an earned run in his past 21 1/3 innings. He's been great recently, so expect him to mow down these Royals hitters.

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 24, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks -124 -1.5 (+135) Over 7.5 (+105) Kansas City Royals +114 +1.5 (-160) Under 7.5 (-125)

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Arizona scores just 0.34 first-inning runs while on the road, putting them in the bottom 10 in that category. Kansas City will be facing a pitcher that hasn't allowed a run in three straight starts. Expect the first three innings, essentially the first time through the order, to see little to no scoring.

Pick: First 3 Innings Under 1.5 Runs (+125)

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

When Zac Gallen has started this year, the Diamondbacks have only trailed through five innings 13% of the time. Expect him to go toe-to-toe with Singer and expect the visitors to have a lead at the halfway point.

Prediction: Diamondbacks First 5 Innings ML (-124)

