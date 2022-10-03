Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians: MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - October 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth game of their six-game MLB series at the Progressive Field on Monday (October 3).

The Guardians lead the series 2-1 at home. Both teams are part of the American League Central division.

Beating the Guardians back-to-back was always going to be a tough task for the Royals, who find themselves behind in the series.

Even though Shane Bieber did not have the best of games, the offense has got the job done for the Guardians. Will Brennan and Josh Naylor hve been their star performers. With two runs in as many hits, Brennan has started Cleveland's offense. Naylor also chipped in with a single run on two hits at an RBI of 3.

Kansas City, meanwhile, tried to give a decent fight but have fallen short. They managed five rruns on the board but conceded more than that. Even though Max Castillo got five strikeouts, he gave away seven earned runs . That led to the team losing a crucial Game 3 to find themselves behind in the series.

If Cleveland wins Game 4, it will be very difficult for the Royals to make a comeback. It's important for the away team to stay in the series and keep their fans engaged as well.

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians: Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Monday, October 3; 06:10 pm EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Kansas City Royals +155 +1.5 (-135) O 7 (-105) Cleveland Guardians -180 -1.5 (+115) U 7 (-115)

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians: Pick

Triston McKenzie (11-11) will take to the hill for the Guardians in Game 4, while Zack Greinke (4-9), the 38-year-old veteran, will do so for the Royals. McKenzie leads the stats, having a better ERA (2.99) compared to Greinke's (3.78). He also hasvhad significantly more strikeouts than Greinke.

Pick: Triston Greinke Total Strikeouts Over 6.5 (-125)

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians: Prediction

The Guardians are once again the favorites to win the game. If Greinke produces good numbers and keeps Cleveland's offense at bay, his team might have a chance. However, it looks like a clear-cut victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Royal Total Runs Under 2.5 (-130)

Poll : 0 votes