“Dodgers are destined for a collapse” “NL Central is weak” - MLB fans argue over National League midsummer standings

With the All-Star break behind us, the 2022 MLB season is now officially in the second half. Standings are truly starting to form, and postseason races are starting to get hot. These next two months are going to be crucial for a lot of teams in Major League Baseball.

Since we are halfway through the season, MLB's Twitter account posted an updated look at the standings in the National League. As of now, the New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Dodgers lead their respective divisions.

However, there are a bunch of NL teams who are right there and could surpass the division leaders in just a few weeks. The Atlanta Braves are just 2.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East, and the St. Louis Cardinals are just .5 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central.

Every division also has teams that are battling it out in the Wild Card race. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants, although third in their divisions, are looking like Wild Card contenders this season.

Unfortunately not every team in each division can be successful. The Washington Nationals are 31-63 and are a whopping 27.5 games out of first in the NL East. The Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, and Cincinnati Reds are all looking like they will miss the playoffs. It is also not looking too good for the Colorado Rockies or the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West either.

Lists like these always divide fans and cause them to argue and roast other teams. Since this is only the National League, fans are especially hostile to each other.

There are going to be some absolute battles later in the season. For now, let's take a look at the current NL division leaders.

The NL division leaders are among the best in the MLB

Starting with the National League East, the New York Mets have been terrific this season. Headlined by Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Starling Marte, the Mets' offense has been great. Even with injuries in the pitching rotation, New York has persevered, and role players have stepped up.

The Milwaukee Brewers are a scrappy team of solid players who are battling it out with the St. Louis Cardinals for first in the NL Central. They do not have that any particular star on offense; rather the entire lineup has stepped up. Their pitching has been locked down this season, with Corbin Burnes leading the pack.

The team with the best record in the National League is the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are currently just the second team in the MLB to reach 60 wins on the season, and are 10 games up in the NL West. The Dodgers are basically an All-Star team, and every player performs at a high level.

These next few weeks are going to be very interesting for the National League. The playoff picture could look completely different come October.

