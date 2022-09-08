Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 7 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will square off against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night. The Guardians defeated the Royals on Tuesday, bringing their record up to 70-64. Kansas City is now 55-82 after the defeat. Cleveland now leads the American League Central by 1 1/2 games over the Minnesota Twins.

"That's another win, baby." - CleGuardians

Kansas City sends out righty Zack Greinke for Wednesday's matchup. He is 4-8 with a 4.14 ERA over 21 starts. The Guardians lineup is slumping badly, averaging two runs per game in their last seven. Cleveland has been carried by their strong pitching staff, especially recently.

Grienke's last couple of starts have been better, allowing just three earned runs in his previous 16 1/3 innings. He's also dominated the Guardians the two times he's faced them, pitching to a 0.84 ERA. Kansas City has also won six of Greinke's last eight starts versus Cleveland, so we'll see if they can add to that tally on Wednesday.

Cody Morris will take the mound for the visitors Wednesday. He'll be making his second start of his career. Kansas City's lineup, which scores the seventh-fewest runs per game, is one of the worst and could help Morris.

In his last outing, Morris threw just two innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs, while he K'd three in a loss to the Seattle Mariners. He has excelled in the minors since 2021, but he likely won't last too long tonight. Look for the Guardians bullpen, which has a 3.10 ERA, to be featured heavily.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 7, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians -137 -1.5 (+120) Over 8.0 (-110) Kansas City Royals +127 +1.5 (-140) Under 8.0 (-110)

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Picks

Kansas City is one of the lower scoring teams in the league when it comes to first-inning runs. On the other side, Greinke has a sub-one ERA versus Cleveland. Expect six quick outs on Wednesday night in this one.

Pick: No Runs First Inning (-118)

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

The Guardians are the division leaders, while the Royals are down in fourth place, but Greinke has a great track record in this matchup. Look for the home team to lead or at least be tied through five against an inexperienced Cleveland starter.

Prediction: Royals First 5 Innings +0.5 (-122)

Lucas Abrenica's Last 30 Days' MLB Picks are: 194-157-11 (+194.8 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt