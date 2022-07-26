Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will play host to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. The Royals impressively defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Sunday, winning the series to improve to 38-57 this season. The Angels now find themselves at 40-55 this year following their 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Kansas City has been struggling at home this season, evidenced by their 17-29 record as hosts this year. The Angels are 6-22 in their previous 28 road games, so something will have to give on Monday.

Kansas City will tab Zack Greinke for Monday's matchup. Greinke is 3-6 with a 4.63 ERA through 15 starts. In his previous start, Greinke went four frames, allowing eight hits and three earned runs while striking out three. The Kansas City veteran right-hander has been solid in his home stadium this season, holding a 1.86 ERA at Kauffman Stadium.

The Angels exploded for nine runs on Sunday, but they're still only scoring 3.3 runs per contest over their last seven. Greinke is still a reliable arm at this stage of his career and should be able to keep his team in the ballgame early on.

Noah Syndergaard is 5-7 with a 4.00 ERA and will start Monday for Los Angeles. Last outing, Syndergaard tossed four innings, giving up three hits and three earned runs while striking out three.

"Taylor Ward gets things started in Atlanta" - Angels

Syndergaard also had an underwhelming start in June versus the Royals, allowing five earned runs in a 6-2 loss. Look for the former All-Star to try and buckle down and find his stuff against a weak Royals lineup.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Monday, July 25, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels -105 +1.5 (-220) Over 8.0 (+100) Kansas City Royals -105 -1.5 (+180) Under 8.0 (-120)

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

Noah Syndergaard, despite getting hit hard last time out versus Kansas City, managed to go 7 1/3 innings with five Ks. He's managed to strike out 18 hitters in his previous three starts, so look for him to continue racking up the strikeouts on Monday.

Pick: Noah Syndergaard 5+ Strikeouts (+142)

Brandon Marsh is batting a measly .223 this season, and he has a terrible .491 OPS on the road this year. Expect him to stay cold at the plate in this one from the bottom of the lineup.

Pick: Brandon Marsh Under 0.5 Singles (-120)

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Prediction

Both of these teams have hit their rough patches this year, but the Royals' recent results are encouraging. They handled a solid Rays team, and they should start this series strong as well. Look for them to hang around at least through the first half of the game. Also, these offenses can't be relied on consistently, so lean under for this matchup.

Prediction: Kansas City Royals First 5 Innings ML (-104) & First 5 Innings Total Under 4.5 (-138)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far