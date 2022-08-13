Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 12 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will host the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night. The Dodgers move on to another American League Central opponent, this time on the road. Los Angeles has probably been the hottest team in baseball these last few weeks, and it doesn't look like they'll slow down anytime soon.

The Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Thursday, moving to 47-66 this year. The Dodgers now find themselves at 77-33 this season after their 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Los Angeles has also been an excellent team away from home too, holding an impressive 37-18 away record this year.

Tony Gonsolin, who is 13-1 with a 2.30 ERA, will take the mound Friday for Los Angeles. Kansas City's lineup is averaging 5.9 runs per contest. Last start, Gonsolin tossed five shutout innings, giving up just three hits while punching out six in a win versus the San Diego Padres. Look for Gonsolin to slow this offense down in Kansas City.

Kansas City will start Daniel Lynch for Friday's contest. He is 4-7 with a 4.79 ERA over 17 starts. The Dodgers offense is averaging 6.6 runs per game in their last seven, but recently Lynch has been better.

The lefty, in his previous 11 1/3 innings, has given up just four earned runs. Lynch's expected stats show that he's been unlucky so far, but he'll have a huge test on Friday.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Friday, August 12, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -260 -1.5 (-165) Over 9.0 (-110) Kansas City Royals +220 +1.5 (+140) Under 9.0 (-110)

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Justin Turner recently returned from injury and will face lefty Daniel Lynch on Friday. Versus southpaws, he has been excellent, sporting a .992 OPS. Turner is also slugging .536 in his previous 28 at-bats, so look for him to keep producing in these opposite-handed matchups.

Pick: Justin Turner Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Dodgers have gone 24-12 versus lefty starters this year, and with Gonoslin pitching, they're 16-4. Also, of their 10 wins on this streak, they've won nine of them by three runs or more. Back the visitors to keep rolling as they start this road trip.

Prediction: Dodgers -2.5 (-105)

