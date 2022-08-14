Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will be at home to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Dodgers are the hottest team in baseball right now, and they're firing on all cylinders.

The Dodgers beat the Royals 8-3 on Friday to improve to 78-33. Kansas City is now 47-67 following their defeat. Los Angeles has been great on the road and great in interleague play in recent history, so we'll see if they can keep this up.

Kansas City will hand the ball to Brad Keller for Saturday's game. He is 6-12 with a 4.45 ERA through 21 starts so far. Los Angeles' offense is up to 7.3 runs per game in their last seven. In his previous 11 2/3 innings, Keller has been poor as he's given up nine earned runs. He'll need to figure it out on Saturday, or he'll be in for a long night against one of the best lineups in the MLB.

Andrew Heaney, who is 1-1 with a 0.64 ERA, will be starting Saturday for Los Angeles. He's made just six starts due to some injury issues, but he's been on top of his game when healthy.

The Royals offense ranks seventh-lowest in runs per game, but in their previous seven, they've averaged a solid 5.7 runs per contest.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Andrew Heaney, Wicked 81mph Back Foot Slider. 🤢 Andrew Heaney, Wicked 81mph Back Foot Slider. 🤢 https://t.co/gRUJCSksPr

Last outing, Heaney tossed 4 2/3 shutout innings in a win versus the San Diego Padres, and he'll look to keep shutting down the opposition. Kansas City has fared better against southpaws, but they'll likely have trouble given Heaney's success this year.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Saturday, August 13, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -300 -1.5 (-180) Over 9.5 (-105) Kansas City Royals +250 +1.5 (+150) Under 9.5 (-115)

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Freddie Freeman has been excellent recently. He is also slugging .583 since 2021 started against right-handers with low strikeout rates. Keller has a K/9 of just 6.0, well below average. Look for Freeman to get on and come around to score on Saturday.

Pick: Freddie Freeman Over 0.5 Runs (-130)

Andrew Heaney has allowed more than four hits just once in his six outings. Look for him to limit base runners again in this one.

Pick: Andrew Heaney Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (-114)

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Dodgers are riding an 11-game winning streak, and they've been dominant in all areas. All but one of Heaney's starts this year have gone over, and it's been impossible to contain Los Angeles' bats.

Back the Dodgers to give Heaney a ton of run support again.

Prediction: Dodgers Team Total Over 6 Runs (-110)

