Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will host the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. Seattle have their eyes set on the playoffs as they'll strive to get home-field in the wild card round. They currently hold the final wild card spot, leading by four games over the Baltimore Orioles. Seattle is neck-to-neck with the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, as these three are separated by just 1 1/2 games.

The Mariners beat the Royals on Saturday to improve to 83-68. Kansas City are now 62-90 after the loss. Seattle have been a pretty good team away from home, and they've taken nine of their past 11 games in Kansas City after yesterday's victory.

Max Castillo will be taking the hill Sunday for the Royals. He is 0-1 with a 2.97 ERA over just four starts this year. Seattle's offense ranks 21st in runs scored, but they are in the top 10 in homers. The Royals righty haven't gone too deep into games, but he's been solid in limited innings. He faced the Mariners in July when he was still in Toronto, giving up one run in 4 1/3 frames. Seattle's offense has been inconsistent this year, but it remains to be seen if their bats can help them clinch the series against an inexperienced starter.

Seattle will trot out Luis Castillo, who is 7-6 with a 2.85 ERA. He lit up last time out, which is rare as he lasted just 4 2/3 frames, giving up six hits and four earned runs in a loss to the Oakland A's.

He has been dominant overall this year, though, and he'll be facing an awful Royals lineup. The Mariners' righty has been great in any uniform and he should bounce back against a team he's dominated in the past few years.

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners -180 -1.5 (-105) Over 7.5 (-105) Kansas City Royals +160 +1.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-115)

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction

The Mariners need to keep pace with the Rays and Royals, and at the moment they still haven't clinched a playoff berth. Expect them to win the series today before they head back home as Luis Castillo should get back to his dominant self. Also, look for Seattle to provide their starter with ample run support.

Prediction: Mariners Team Total Runs Over 4.5 Runs (+100)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far